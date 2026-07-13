Carol Vorderman’s health fears have eased after the TV star shared a fresh update on the frightening fall that left her unconscious and sent her to hospital.

The former Countdown host told fans she suffered a concussion after tripping over a tree root near her home at the end of May.

Carol said the accident turned serious in seconds. She blacked out and an ambulance rushed her to hospital.

“I tripped, unconscious, hospital, concussion, massive dizziness. THIS IS HOW THE DIZZINESS WAS SOLVED QUICKLY. Last day in May, I tripped over a tree root near my house on a public path, stumbled and fell on my head. Was unconscious, ambulance to hospital. My son Cam told me the ‘Final Countdown’ was playing in the ambulance. Funny.”

That grim detail quickly alarmed fans. But Carol also said she now has answers after weeks of feeling off balance.

Carol Vorderman’s hospital scare got worse the next day

Carol said doctors discharged her at first. Then things took another worrying turn.

She revealed that she could not sit upright. She also suffered constant vomiting, so she went straight back to hospital.

What is the Epley manoeuvre? The Epley manoeuvre is a treatment used for benign paroxysmal positional vertigo, often shortened to BPPV. BPPV happens when tiny calcium crystals in the inner ear become displaced and affect balance. Common symptoms include dizziness, spinning sensations, nausea and unsteadiness when moving the head.

The manoeuvre involves a series of guided head and body movements designed to move the crystals back into place.

It is usually carried out by a trained clinician such as a vestibular specialist, physiotherapist or ENT professional.

Some people improve after one session, while others need repeated treatment.

“Anyway, I was discharged and the next day couldn’t sit up and had massive continual vomiting so straight back to hospital,” she said.

Carol has opened up about the ordeal (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Carol thanked Bristol Royal Infirmary, where medics carried out CT scans before sending her home again.

“Thank you Bristol Royal Infirmary. CT scans etc. Discharged. Almost half of my face developing black eye and bruising (that’s why I wasn’t doing reels in June!!!) 2/3 weeks later things had settled BUT I was dizzy like I was walking on a moving ship. So what to do?”

The bruising explained why fans saw less of her online in June. Even after the worst passed, the dizziness refused to go away.

The treatment that finally ended Carol’s health woes

Carol has now shared the treatment that finally brought relief.

Carol said she visited a concussion clinic that works with professional athletes. There, a specialist called Sophie carried out tests and suggested BBPV as the cause.

“Sophie who treated me did lots of tests and thought I was suffering from BBPV which is a disruption in the inner ear (forgive me if I get a bit of the medicine wrong btw I AM NOT A DOCTOR). I think it’s a tiny sack of crystals in the inner ear which gets dislodged and needs to go back together, again excuse my simple explanation.”

She then explained the treatment she received. It brought fast results.

“She gave me the Epley Technique. Sit upright on the massage bed with legs straight out, look at her with eyes open, she held me and then threw me backwards quite quickly (and safely).”

Carol went on to say: “OMG it felt like I was falling off the edge of the earth!!!! She held me until the feeling passed for a minute or so. Then did the same on the other side.”

After three rounds, Carol said she had been discharged and that “95%” of the dizziness had gone.

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