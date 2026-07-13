Danniella Westbrook stepped out to a charity football match in east London over the weekend where she showed off her fresh faced appearance, rocking sunglasses and minimal makeup, following the recent facial reconstruction surgeries she has undergone over the past year and a half.

The actress, 52, attended the Sellebrity Soccer charity match in Hornchurch just weeks after another operation. She recently underwent a hare lip reversal as part of her ongoing treatment.

Danniella has spoken openly about her health battle for years. She is now on an 18-month journey to repair her face after struggling with a collapsed septum affecting her nose, following years of drug abuse.

She arrived in a floral maxi dress with her hair swept into a ponytail. Large black sunglasses covered part of her face as she made her appearance.

Danniella Westbrook nose update came after a painful new step

Earlier this month, Danniella shared pictures of stitches in her upper lip. She had an upper vascular flap procedure and lip augmentation.

The treatment aimed to restore and enhance her facial features. She has regularly documented her progress as specialists continue the work.

Her most recent surgery addressed her hare lip. She previously said it was “so far up [her face] now” and was pulling in the wrong direction.

The latest appearance followed her recent interview on Vanessa Feltz’s Channel 5 show. During that chat, Danniella revealed she still faces six more procedures over the next 18 months.

She said: “I’ve been for umpteen surgeries, I’m coming up to surgery number six at the moment, so it’s quite scary.”

She added: “Since I got older the osteoporosis has set in on my bones. So on this side of my face, I don’t have any bone at all.”

Danniella continued: “So they’ve got to rebuild all my bones. At the moment it’s filler, but they’ve really got to do a metal bone. It’s got to be put in there.”

She also said: “So I’ve got to do at some point a metal cheekbone here and connect it to further up in here where the bone isn’t corroding.”

Danniella has been through alot, especially during the darkest periods of her addiction battle (Credit: Shutterstock)

What Danniella said about her face was striking

When Vanessa asked how many procedures remained, Danniella replied: “Another six to go, I think after this one. Every two and a half, three months, I’m in surgery.”

She also opened up about the emotional toll. Danniella said: “I hate looking in the mirror. I’ve just recently had to have a facelift to realign both sides of my face because they were so wonky, just to get this nose in a certain position so we could start working on that.”

Earlier this year, she travelled to Dubai for a full face, neck and brow lift. She also had lip and nose reconstruction at Gargash Hospital in the UAE.

Surgeon Dr Parviz Sadigh carried out the latest work to rebuild her face. At the time, Danniella said: “I have three more nose operations to go. So we’re over half way there now. Facelift has really changed me and given me my confidence back.”

She also spoke about cruel online abuse. She told Vanessa: “I’ve had people telling me to die and go kill myself and stuff like that.”

Still, she said support from others has helped. “I’ve had terrible trolling but I’ve also had a hell of a lot of nice people. I’ve had a lot of people that support me and a lot of lovely people online,” she said.

Danniella found fame as Sam Mitchell in EastEnders. She has also spoken candidly in the past about addiction and the damage it caused to her health and career.

These days she is committed to her recovery and also runs a talent agency with her sister-in-law.

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