Adam Thomas’ new hair got fans talking after the former Emmerdale star unveiled a dramatic new look on Instagram.

As reported by The Sun, the actor shared a mirror video showing a much shorter style and a toned physique after his turbulent time on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa on ITV.

Adam, 37, sat topless in front of a mirror and filmed himself. The clip gave followers a clear look at his cropped haircut and chiselled frame.

The style marked a big change from the curls fans usually associate with him. He captioned the post: “New hair… don’t care haha.”

The new look has even left many of Adam’s fans struggling to tell him apart from his non-identical twin Scott Thomas!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Thomas (@adamthomas21)

Why Adam Thomas’ new hair made fans stop scrolling

In the video, Adam looked relaxed and confident. A voiceover said: “Congratulations, you’re moving to the next level. Your next opponent is… you.”

Fans quickly filled the comments with praise for Adam Thomas new hair. Several said the shorter cut suited him and made him look more like Scott.

Adam Thomas and his brothers Ryan and Scott Thomas Adam Thomas is part of a well-known acting family. He is the younger brother of Ryan Thomas and twin to Scott Thomas. Ryan Thomas is known for playing Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street.

Scott Thomas appeared on Love Island and later worked in television and business projects.

Adam Thomas is best known for playing Adam Barton in Emmerdale.

One follower wrote: “Thought this was Scott and Adam!!!”

Another said: “You are Scott’s double here.”

Someone else commented: “I thought it was Scott for a minute.”

Meanwhile, a fourth wrote: “You look more like Scott now!!”

Scott and Adam, pictured here with niece Scarlet, are non-identical twins (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

The makeover followed a bruising TV fallout

The buzz around Adam Thomas’ new hair comes months after his difficult experience on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa. Adam won the ITV all-stars series in April, but the aftermath proved far less straightforward.

Adam Thomas on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa Adam Thomas appeared in I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, ITV’s all-stars edition featuring former campmates. The series aired in 2026.

Adam won the series in the final.

The final also featured a dispute involving David Haye and Jimmy Bullard over claims about editing.

During the live final, Adam got caught up in an on-screen row involving David Haye and Jimmy Bullard. The dispute centred on claims that footage from the series had been unfairly edited.

After the show, Adam spoke openly about the impact. He said: “I want it all to go away and just be forgotten about. The sad truth is that everyone will go on with their lives but for me, this will be in for me the rest of my life.”

The Sun later reported that friends saw signs he felt more hopeful again. An insider told the paper in May: “Adam reached the lowest of lows over what happened in the jungle.

Read more: ‘Aren’t you married?’ Adam Thomas backlash as he gushes over Zara McDermott in low-cut dress

“He’s a long way away from ever wanting to put himself back into the reality TV circus again, but he’s got his confidence back and he’s looking forward to future projects. Instead, he’s excited and passionate about focusing on his business.

“It’s like he’s got a new lease of life since reflecting on all the drama from I’m A Celebrity and knows how he wants to spend his time moving forward.”

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