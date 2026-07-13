Victoria Beckham’s reaction to Jude Bellingham became the unexpected talking point after England’s dramatic World Cup clash with Norway in Miami on Saturday.

The former Spice Girl watched the match with David Beckham, Romeo, Cruz, Harper and family friend Ken Paves. When Jude Bellingham scored in first-half stoppage time, the stadium erupted.

David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper leapt to their feet. Victoria stayed seated and looked completely unbothered. Her very composed reaction has sent social media into meltdown.

Why the Victoria Beckham and Jude Bellingham moment instantly took off

England had started badly after Andreas Schjelderup gave Norway an early lead. Then Bellingham changed the mood with a huge equaliser before England went on to win 2-1.

Viewers at home quickly locked onto Victoria’s deadpan reaction. While everyone around her celebrated wildly, she barely seemed to move.

Fans on X wasted no time piling in with jokes. One wrote: “That priceless moment when you can tell how much Posh Spice loves football”.

Another posted: “This photo here is awesome: everyone in the box screaming with England’s goal; Romeo getting almost naked celebrating; David standing up yelling and Posh sitting there all chill, serving face card, serving pose”.

A third added: “Victoria Beckham is the greatest Englishwoman who ever existed, no doubt about it”.

David Beckham reacts

Even David Beckham has broken his silence on the moment after US-based comedian Jenny Johnson, who shared a compilation of snaps of a deadpan Victoria watching footy, poked fun at the former Spice Girl’s reaction.

Jenny penned to social media: “I wanted to take a moment to single out @england’s number one fan Victoria, Lady Beckham!!!!” There’s nothing like cheering your heart out for England from home, then they cut to Victoria, and we see that classic Posh Spice smile!

Victoria’s reaction stunned fans (Credit: Shawn Thew /EPA/Shutterstock)

“It’s so infectious! I used to think I got animated while watching sports, but Victoria blows my enthusiasm out of the water! Each time I see her I shout, ‘SPICE UP YOUR LIFE!!!!’ because her energy is electric!!! See for yourself!”

David replied to Jenny’s post: “She was celebrating inside I promise [laughing emoji]. Her reactions were slightly slower than mine @jennyjohnsonhi5.”

Still, that was not the whole story. Later in the match, Victoria looked far more animated and clapped along as England sealed the comeback.

Her football confession makes the Jude Bellingham reaction even funnier

Victoria has long been honest about her relationship with football. She met David at a Manchester United match in 1997, but she later admitted she never truly loved the experience back then.

Speaking to the Financial Times in 2024, Victoria said: “I never enjoyed watching football. I never felt necessarily wanted [at the matches]. I’m not saying this as in, poor me, but it was never the fun that it is now.

“Now, when we’re in Miami, I feel wanted. I’m friends with the families of the players.”

David is co-owner and president of Inter Miami CF, and the family split their time between Florida and the UK.

Victoria also recently opened her first US store at Bal Harbour Shops in Miami. She told Vogue: “I mean, what’s not to love about Miami? I’d say it’s my happy place.”

Beckham family in Miami: who was at the England match Victoria Beckham watched the match in Miami with several family members and a close family friend. David Beckham was in the stands for the game.

Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Beckham were also pictured with the family.

Family friend and hairstylist Ken Paves joined the group.

Brooklyn Beckham was not present in Miami.

Reports said Brooklyn followed the match from New York with wife Nicola Peltz.

One missing Beckham also raised eyebrows

The family outing looked polished, but one familiar face was absent. Brooklyn Beckham did not join the group in Miami.

According to Daily Mail, Brooklyn watched from New York with wife Nicola Peltz and shared a snap on Instagram Story while following the game remotely. The same report noted the ongoing family rift still hangs over major Beckham gatherings.

After the final whistle, David shared a family photo on Instagram. He wrote: “What a moment in Miami, I’m so proud of the team tonight reaching the Semi final of the World Cup and to celebrate with my family was so special…

“Thank you @england for giving our country these moments.”

Victoria posted her own pictures too. She wrote: “Special moment tonight in Miami with my family and for our country xxxx.”

England got the win. But the Victoria Beckham’s Jude Bellingham reaction stole plenty of the spotlight.

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