Every single star in the running to appear on Strictly 2026, from Josie Gibson and returnee Dani Dyer to Stacey Solomon

Strictly 2026 is fast approaching, and rumours are abound over which stars will be taking to the ballroom floor this autumn.

From a returning star to a This Morning favourite, here are all the stars rumoured to be taking part in this year’s competition.

Dani could get a second shot at Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2026 rumoured stars – Dani Dyer

Dani Dyer is one of the names currently linked with taking to the ballroom floor.

The former Love Island star was meant to take part in the 2025 series, and even appeared in the pre-recorded launch show, where she found out she was to be paired up with Nikita Kuzmin.

However, just days before the first live show, Dani was forced to pull out of the competition after fracturing her ankle. She was replaced by Amber Davies, who made it all the way to the final.

However, her Strictly dream isn’t dead. In October 2025, Vicky Pattison appeared to confirm Dani would be taking part in this year’s series.

Dani shared a snap of herself and Vicky after a Strictly show on her Instagram at the time, expressing how happy she was to have watched the show. “Love you so much, mate, my girl!!! I will be front row every week next year watching you SMASH IT,” Vicky commented.

It wouldn’t be the first time a star has been forced off the show only to return the following year. In 2019, Jamie Laing was meant to perform in the series until he withdrew due to injury. He returned a year later, making it all the way to the 2020 series final.

So could Dani repeat the feat this year? She’s said that she wouldn’t turn it down if the BBC came calling…

Will Josie be taking to the ballroom floor? (Credit: Cover Images)

Josie Gibson to hit the BBC ballroom?

Another name rumoured to be taking part in this year’s series is This Morning star, Josie Gibson.

The 41-year-old presenter became one of the first names linked with the show last month.

“Josie has been on the BBC’s radar for a while, and they’ve not given up their pursuit,” a source told The Sun.

“They’re hoping this year is the year, and talks are progressing well. Bosses are convinced her down-to-earth charm will be the boost this year’s new-look show needs,” they then continued.

“Warm and engaging, she’s just what they require right now and will be a sure-fire hit with fans.”

Josie appeared to suggest that the rumours about her involvement were false in an appearance on This Morning later that month. However, she did tease that she “loves to dance”. Make of that what you will…

Will 2026 be the year Stacey does Strictly? (Credit: Cover Images)

Stacey Solomon to swap Sort Your Life Out for Strictly

Another big name rumoured to be taking part in this year’s show is BBC star Stacey Solomon.

This is no surprise, with the popular star seemingly linked with the show every year. She was offered a slot on the show one year but had to turn it down due to her schedule.

Stacey was also heavily linked with the show last year; however, ultimately, wasn’t in the line-up.

Could things be different this year? Will the mum-of-five finally take the ballroom floor?

Is Delta doing Strictly? (Credit: Cover Images)

Delta Goodrem rumoured to be doing Strictly 2026

2026 could get busier for Australian singer Delta Goodrem.

The 41-year-old singer will be representing Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest tomorrow (Saturday, May 16) in Austria. And, later this year, she could be taking to the ballroom floor for Strictly 2026.

Last month, it was reported that Delta was signing up to do the hit BBC show, following in fellow Neighbours star Stefan Dennis’ footsteps, who took part last year.

“It is all but a done deal. They’ve been trying to get her for years. Obviously, she is a good name for the show,” a source alleged to the Daily Mail.

Will the Queen’s son be taking part? (Credit: Splash News)

Tom Parker Bowles to take part

Another name who was heavily rumoured to be taking part last year, could Tom Parker Bowles be taking to the ballroom floor this year?

he son of Queen Camilla was linked with the show in 2025. However, ultimately, he wasn’t in the line-up.

We know that the Queen is a fan of Strictly, with the 78 year old even sending Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman a letter paying tribute to their time on the programme during last year’s final.

Will she convince son Tom, 51, to get his dancing shoes on and take part in the show this year?

In a statement to ED!, a BBC spokesperson said: “Plans for Strictly Come Dancing 2026 will be confirmed in due course.”

Read more: ‘God forbid’: Strictly fans fearful as former contestant La Voix hints at presenting role

Strictly will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

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