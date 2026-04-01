This Morning favourite Josie Gibson is set to swap the ITV studios for the ballroom floor on Strictly 2026, it has been reported.

The 41-year-old is the first name to be linked with this year’s new-look version of the show.

Josie is set to take to the ballroom floor (Credit: Splash News)

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Josie Gibson set for Strictly stint

Josie is the first celebrity name linked to this year’s edition of Strictly, according to The Sun.

The star, who found fame on Big Brother in 2010 and has since become a firm fan favourite on This Morning, is being considered for the hit BBC show thanks to her “down-to-earth charm”.

“Josie has been on the BBC’s radar for a while, and they’ve not given up their pursuit,” a source claimed.

“They’re hoping this year is the year, and talks are progressing well. Bosses are convinced her down-to-earth charm will be the boost this year’s new-look show needs,” they then continued.

“Warm and engaging, she’s just what they require right now and will be a sure-fire hit with fans.”

The BBC reportedly attempted to sign Josie up for the show in 2023. However, she chose to do I’m A Celebrity instead.

In a statement to ED, a BBC spokesperson said: “Plans for Strictly Come Dancing 2026 will be confirmed in due course.”

Michelle has become the latest star to be axed (Credit: BBC)

‘New look’ Strictly

This year’s Strictly will, of course, mark the first since Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman quit the show.

It will also see several pro dancers replaced.

Over the last few weeks, Nadiya Bychkova, Karen Hauer, Luba Mushtuk, and Michelle Tsiakkas have all been confirmed to be leaving the show.

Nadiya, who joined the show in 2017, will be taking on a new role. “I look forward to being part of the Strictly world for many years to come in ways I am beginning to explore. I’ve changed a lot since I first stepped onto that dance floor, not just as a performer, but as a person, and I can honestly say I’ve never felt more like myself,” she said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Michelle spoke out in an interview with The Sun, in which she claimed she was axed over video call.

“It felt like my world was falling apart, my dream was shattered. I gave my everything to the show for the four years. It was my whole life. I didn’t see it coming. I thought I had more time. I felt my story was unfinished. It felt out of the blue. It was very tough. I was heartbroken. I went through so many emotions. I gave my life to Strictly,” she said.

Miranda is in talks for Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Miranda Hart joins race to become one of three new presenters

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that comedian Miranda Hart has joined the race to become one of three new presenters on the show.

Rumour has it that bosses want three presenters to front the show. Zoe Ball, Emma Willis, and Rylan Clark are all reportedly in the frame.

However, it’s also been reported recently that Miranda is in secret talks with the BBC to land Claudia Winkleman’s old role.

“Miranda signing for Strictly would be a massive coup for the BBC. The feeling is that her style of comedy is very similar to Claudia’s sense of humour, making her a perfect replacement. She’s also one of very few people in the entertainment world who is widely known and recognised by just her first name,” a source told The Sun.

“Bosses talked about Miranda working with the main presenters, but her job would be talking to the celebs, dancers and judges. They want someone who can bring a comedy element to the role,” they then continued.

“Miranda has been loyal to the BBC throughout her TV career.”

Read more: ‘I’ll be hosting it, won’t I!’ La Voix’s six-word response as she’s asked about Strictly Come Dancing All Stars

Strictly will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

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