Phillip Schofield reveals what life is like three years on from scandal that ended his career

Phillip Schofield has opened up about his new life, three years since his shock ITV exit.

Phillip has managed to maintain a relatively low profile after his departure from This Morning in 2023. He left the show following controversy after he confirmed he had an affair with a much younger, male colleague.

Following the news, external and internal reviews took place. Then the TV presenter was also embroiled in feud rumours with his co-host and former best pal, Holly Willoughby.

Now, in a rare admission, and three years after the scandal, Phillip has spoken out about the “utterly brutal” past few years.

Phillip has been keeping a low profile recently (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield on life after scandal

In 2023, Phillip Schofield quit This Morning, and the broadcaster completely. This came after the news of his “unwise but not illegal” affair with 20-year-old male colleague.

He then disappeared rapidly from our screens. Until he was stranded on a desert island for 10 days for Channel 5’s Cast Away in 2024.

What’s more, Phillip also reportedly had a falling out with co-star Holly, following the scandal. And since his exit from ITV, Phillip has taken several swipes at Holly and even allegedly referred to her as “the witch”.

However, Phillip has opened up all about his new life three years since the scandal.

The dad-of-two – who is living in a detached Victorian property in Chiswick – revealed he is “content” and “happy” being out of the spotlight.

He revealed his is ‘content’ with his new life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘I keep my head down as much as possible’

“Life is really calm and drama-free now. I decided a while ago that I just wanted a quiet life with family, friends I can trust and my dog,” Phillip said in an email to MailOnline

He added: “Therefore I keep my head down as much as possible. The past few years were, as you know, utterly brutal on so many levels. I came to terms with the fact that there was no way back.

“I’ve got used to my new life and I’m content with that and happy.”

Phil remains close to his ex-wife Stephanie Lowe – who has often publicly supported him. The publication claims she still lives in their former family home in Henley-on-Thames where Phil visits regularly.

Although they no longer live together, it’s clear that the former couple still have a great deal of love for each other.

A source said at the time his affair came to light: “Phil has caused his wife a lot of hurt in recent times. But there’s no denying, they still have a great friendship and share a lot of love.”

Read more: Amanda Holden shuts down co-star for mentioning arch showbiz enemy Phillip Schofield on-air

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