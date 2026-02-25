Amanda Holden shuts down co-star for mentioning arch showbiz enemy Phillip Schofield on-air

Amanda Holden has shut-down her radio co-star Jamie Theakston after he mentioned ex-ITV star Phillip Schofield live on air.

During their radio show on Heart, this morning (February 25) the co-hosts were chatting all things BRIT awards ahead of the ceremony this weekend. Presenter Jack Whitehall was in the studio to dish the gossip about what’s to come.

However, during the discussion, Amanda was shocked when Jamie mentioned Phillip Schofield, and it appears she was very quick to shut him down.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Amanda did not want to speak about him (Credit: YouTube)

Amanda Holden shuts down Phillip Schofield chat

The conversation quickly turned to red carpet outfits, with Amanda wanting to know what style Jack was going for, specifically if he was going to wear creative socks like his dad.

Jack replied: “Well, I don’t want to be upstaged by a sock.” This led to Amanda making a dig at Jamie for his outfits: “Well, Jamie, I rest my case” as she burst out laughing.

However, Jamie had his comeback ready as he claimed: “I don’t know what you’re talking about. Children’s television? That wasn’t me, that was Phillip Schofield.”

And it was at that moment Amanda stopped her laughing, and actually decided to shut down the whole conversation.

She stated: “Oh God. Please, let’s not mention that name on here. This is a family show.”

Phillip and Amanda have reportedly been in a feud for years (Credit: YouTube)

Do Amanda and Phillip get on?

Over the years, Amanda Holden has made her feelings very clear on Phillip Schofield. And this actually isn’t the first time she has spoken about him on her radio show.

Phillip left This Morning in 2023 following the revelation he had an “unwise” affair with a junior colleague on the show. Since then, he has remained largely out of the spotlight, but briefly made a return to TV for his own show.

But previously, Amanda has spoken about how she believes Phillip was the reason she didn’t get to present on This Morning while Holly Willoughby took a break to cover I’m A Celebrity.

The feud was then discussed previously on Heart Radio, when Jamie quizzed her on developments.

At the time, Amanda told him: “I have moved on from it, Jamie, you need to move on from it. I did offer to meet him for a coffee months ago, but he didn’t reply to my text. What can I say?”

This wasn’t the only time she took a swipe at him. Back in 2019, Amanda was asked what she wouldn’t want to find inside her home.

She replied: “Spiders, flies, and Phillip Schofield.”

So, it seems even after all these years, Amanda still doesn’t want Phillip’s name brought up.

Read more: Holly Willoughby ‘willing’ to meet Phillip Schofield three years after fallout on one condition

What do you think about Amanda Holden shutting the radio conversation down? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!