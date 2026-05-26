Lisa Riley has issued a health update from the hospital after having an operation on her thumb.

The Emmerdale actor, who currently plays the role of Mandy Dingle in the ITV soap opera, had a nasty fall at home back in March.

At the time, Lisa revealed: “I had a very bad fall over the weekend (No I was sober), No drunk jokes. It was my extremely slippy breakfast stool and a woollen cardi. My left thumb took all of it.

“Today, hence the massive damage, I have had my operation, surgery. To treat my UCL in my thumb. The NHS at the absolute best. Bye for now. I have some fantastic pain relief to take.”

Lisa issued an update on her thumb (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Riley issues health update following operation on thumb

In an Instagram post shared today (May 26), Lisa posted a video of herself walking through the hallways of the hospital.

With excitement, the former I’m A Celebrity star revealed she no longer has to wear her cast and had just had her physio while showing off her thumb.

“GREAT NEWS!!!!’ she wrote in her caption.

“So I’ve just left hospital this morning and it’s nine weeks since I had my operation on my thumb… I am cast free,” Lisa continued.

“Still got my physio and doing all my exercises at home, but back on the road to recovery to all the incredible staff at @leedshospitals @nhsleeds #nhs THANK YOU!!! #goodnews #fyp #update today.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley)

‘Glad you’re on the mend’

Following the post, Lisa’s followers offered their support over the positive update.

“That’s amazing news! I’m so happy you’re on the mend and doing your physio. You’re doing great!” one user wrote.

“So happy for you. I know how you feel as happened to me two years ago,” another person shared.

“How is that 9 weeks?!?! Glad you’re on the mend,” a third remarked.

“Great news Lisa,” a fourth said.

Read more: ‘We will never forget you!’ Lisa Riley in moving tribute to Strictly star Robin Windsor on second anniversary of death

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