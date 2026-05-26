Jake Quickenden issues direct five-word statement to wife Sophie as she enjoys weekend away with sons following ‘split’

Jake Quickenden has issued a direct message to his wife Sophie after she spent a weekend away with their sons.

Jake, 37, who regularly appears as a presenter on This Morning, shares two children — sons Leo, five, and Kit, one — with Sophie, whom he married in 2022.

He is also a stepson to Sophie’s oldest son, Freddie, 11, whom she had through a previous relationship.

Last week, reports suggested that Jake and Sophie had “ended their marriage” but “remain incredibly amicable”.

Fans had noticed that Jake and Sophie had not been seen together for a while, especially after Jake embarked on a trip to Cornwall with his sons.

However, it appears Sophie has now gone away with their children, and Jake has something to say about it.

Sophie and Jake have reportedly split (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jake Quickenden’s wife Sophie enjoys weekend away with their sons amid ‘split’

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (May 25), Sophie uploaded a carousel post that documented her weekend away with her two younger sons.

While she didn’t specify a location, it appeared they remained in the UK.

“Weekend away with the boys,” Sophie wrote in her caption, adding a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOPHIE QUICKENDEN (@sophie__church)

Jake’s reaction

In the photos, Jake was not present. However, he issued a five-word response in the comments section following their time away.

“They had the best time,” he wrote.

The comment didn’t go unnoticed, having been liked by over 100 users.

‘Amazing weather for it’

Sophie’s other followers also took to the comments section to comment. One user wrote: “Great pics. Hope you are managing downtime too. I’m sure you both are.”

“Leo is the absolute image of his beautiful mummy xx,” another person shared.

“Looks beautiful and the weather has been amazing. Enjoy,” a third remarked.

“Hope you had a lovely time – amazing weather for it,” a fourth echoed.

Read more: ‘Poor Kit!’ This Morning host Jake Quickenden supported as he issues health update on one-year-old son

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