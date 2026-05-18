‘Poor Kit!’ This Morning host Jake Quickenden supported as he issues health update on one-year-old son

This Morning star Jake Quickenden has issued a health update on his one-year-old son Kit after he fell unwell.

The 37-year-old, who appears on the ITV daytime regularly, shares two children — sons Leo, four, and Kit, 10 months — with his wife, Sophie, who he married in 2022.

He is also a stepson to Sophie’s oldest son, Freddie, 10, whom she had through a previous relationship.

Jake’s youngest son Kit was unwell on holiday (Credit: ITV)

Jake Quickenden reveals one-year-old son Kit has been ‘unwell’

In an Instagram post shared today (May 18), Jake shared a carousel post that documented a trip away to Cornwall with his family.

From enjoying ice cream to climbing trees, it seemed their holiday was filled with fun activities.

However, in Jake’s caption, he opened up about Kit’s, who was born last January, health.

“Home time….. lovely trip away…. The boys were absolute dreams,” he began.

“Poor Kit was a little unwell with his teeth but he had lots of cuddles,” Jake added.

He also mentioned being away from them due to work: “Nothing I love more than being present with these lads, yes I work away a lot but when I’m not working I’m with them, I don’t do much else. Have a great week.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Quickenden (@jakequickenden)

‘You shouldn’t have to justify yourself’

Fans rushed to the comments section to offer their support.

“Aww looks like you had a great time, gorgeous boys,” one user wrote.

“You’re an amazing Dad with two gorgeous kids and it looks like you’ve had a great time with them in Cornwall this weekend! Safe travels home today xx,” another person shared.

“Lovely photos, you can see you are both wonderful parents who adore their children. Must be so hard working away Jake, but that’s the way it is, you made the best of it xxx,” a third remarked.

“Beautiful family! You shouldn’t have to justify yourself, we know you work damn hard and are an amazing dad,” a fourth said.

Read more: Jake Quickenden admits he will be ‘nursing’ wife Sophie as she undergoes major surgery operation

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