This Morning star Jake Quickenden has revealed he will be nursing his wife Sophie as she undergoes a major surgical procedure.

Jake married Sophie in 2022, with whom he has since started a family. The pair share two children — sons Leo, four, and Kit, 10 months. Jake is also a stepson to Sophie’s oldest son, Freddie, 10, whom she had through a previous relationship.

In a fresh update, Jake has revealed he will be looking after his wife after going under the knife…

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Jake revealed he will be nursing his wife (Credit: Instagram)

Jake Quickenden reveals wife is having surgery

In an Instagram Story shared yesterday (April 6), Jake shared a photo of his view from his car and revealed Sophie was having her breasts done.

“Road trip because Sophie’s getting new boobies and I’m gonna be nurse,” he wrote, adding the crying with laughter emoji.

Sophie is having breast surgery today (Credit: Instagram)

Today (April 7), Sophie has shared a couple of updates with her followers. Earlier this morning, she posted a photo of the location where she was having her procedure.

“New boobie day. Going to share the recovery on my TikTok,” she told fans.

Hours later, she appeared in a hospital bed, wearing a gown. “Thanks to everyone that has messaged me. Still waiting to go down.. I think this is the longest I’ve been without food lol,” she captioned the pic.

Sophie shared a photo in hospital (Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, over on TikTok, Sophie uploaded a video filming herself wearing her gown. She added the hashtags breast augmentation and surgery.

‘Wishing you a speedy recovery’

In the comments, Sophie’s followers continued to share their well-wishes.

“Good luck, I hope everything goes well. xx,” one user wrote.

“Good luck Sophie, wishing you a speedy recovery x,” another person shared.

Meanwhile, a third echoed: “Good luck. Wishing you a speedy and smooth recovery!!!”

Read more: Jake Quickenden reveals wife ‘fancies me more’ following surgical procedure

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