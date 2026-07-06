Molly-Mae Hague has told fans her “brain is absolutely not working properly” following the birth of her baby son Midas.

The Sun reported the comments after Molly-Mae shared them in a new YouTube vlog. She spoke about life at home with fiancé Tommy Fury and their newborn.

Molly-Mae and Tommy, both 27, met on Love Island in 2019. They already share daughter Bambi, who was born in January 2023.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury’s family timeline Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury first met on Love Island in 2019 and have remained one of the show’s most high-profile couples. 2019: The pair meet on Love Island.

The pair meet on Love Island. 2023: They welcome their first child, daughter Bambi.

They welcome their first child, daughter Bambi. 2026: Molly-Mae gives birth to the couple’s second child, a baby boy, on June 3. The couple have shared parts of their family life publicly, but have kept some major milestones, including their son’s name, back until they are ready to announce them.

The couple welcomed Midas last month. Since then, Molly-Mae has shared glimpses of life as a mum-of-two. Her latest vlog offered one of her most honest updates yet.

In the video, called A Realistic Week with Me Postpartum, she filmed from her bedroom. She wore pyjamas and no makeup.

Molly-Mae Hague recently welcomed her baby son Midas (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

What did the Molly-Mae Hague baby vlog reveal?

At the start of the vlog, Molly-Mae said: “All I can say is, my brain [is] absolutely not working properly.”

What Molly-Mae has said about postpartum ‘baby brain’ Molly-Mae said postpartum tiredness feels more intense for her after birth than during pregnancy. She said her “brain is absolutely not working properly” in the early weeks after welcoming Midas.

She said she remembered a similar feeling after the birth of her daughter Bambi.

She described struggling to string sentences together when she is very tired.

She said sleep is a major priority for her and that she is working on a routine for Midas.

She said the feeling reminded her of life after Bambi’s birth. Then she explained how different postpartum tiredness feels for her.

She added: “I remember this from my post partum journey with Bambi. For me, baby brain through pregnancy does not even compare to baby brain once you give birth.

“When I am tired, as you will be able to see in this video, when I am tired, I am a different person.

“I talk differently, I can’t string a sentence together. I just keep saying ‘Um, um, um’ because I can’t like get my words out quickly enough.

“It doesn’t flow, basically… That is why I am a woman that needs my sleep.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

Molly-Mae on building ‘solid routine’ with son

Molly-Mae said rest is a huge priority for her. She also said she is already trying to settle Midas into a routine.

She said: “That is why I am already working as hard as I can to get my boy into a routine because I need this little boy to be the same kind of sleeper that Bambi has been for us.”

She continued: “That comes with work, patience, perseverance and for us, a really, really solid routine.”

According to Patient.info, baby brain “refers to the occasional forgetfulness that women experience when they’re expecting”. Molly-Mae suggested her own postpartum experience feels stronger after birth.

Molly-Mae’s baby update arrived just weeks after she and Tommy welcomed Midas. The couple are now adjusting to life as a family of four.

She has also shared lighter moments from those early days. Over the weekend, she posted funny snaps of Tommy trying on her high heels after what she described as a “delusional” midnight feed with Midas.

Read more: ‘No mum should be in the gym four weeks after giving birth’: Molly-Mae Hague’s postpartum fitness routine slammed

Molly-Mae also shared a photo of herself feeding her newborn. Alongside it, she wrote: “If you don’t laugh, you’ll certainly cry.”

Tommy appeared in another sweet family moment with both children. Bambi cuddled up to her dad as she leaned in to see her baby brother.

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