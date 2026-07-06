Gary Barlow’s tour news has left Take That fans emotional after the singer said he does not think the band’s Circus show will return.

Gary, 55, shared the update after Take That wrapped their latest run of The Circus Live. He performed the show with bandmates Mark Owen and Howard Donald.

As reported by The Sun, the group revived the tour they first staged in 2009. They travelled across the UK this year and finished in Dublin on Saturday night.

Take That’s The Circus Live: original 2009 tour and 2026 revival The Circus Live was first staged by Take That in 2009 in support of the album The Circus. The original production was built around a circus theme and large-scale arena staging.

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald returned for the 2026 revival.

The revived run revisited the concept first used on the 2009 tour.

The 2026 dates included shows in London, Manchester, Cardiff, Southampton, Coventry and Dublin.

Gary posted a candid message to fans as the run ended. He made clear how much the production meant to him.

“Best tour ever – to say that 35 years into our career is saying something,” he began.

He then added: “And another tour comes to a close.”

Gary Barlow shared an update on the Take That tour (Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Why this Gary Barlow tour update feels so final

Gary explained why this ending feels different. He said past tours usually came with the comfort of knowing another one would likely follow.

He said: “Somehow, this one feels a little different. With the other tours, it’s always comforting to know there will almost definitely be a next time. But I’m pretty sure this tour won’t return.”

That line hit fans hard. The Circus Live has become one of Take That’s most iconic productions.

I just can’t see a way I could physically do this show again.

Gary also pointed to the physical challenge. He compared this year’s experience with the first time the band performed the show.

“I was 38 when we originally did this show, and I have to say it’s been a whole other challenge doing it as a 55-year-old,” he admitted.

He then delivered the blunt line that summed it up: “I just can’t see a way I could physically do this show again.”

Gary’s fans supported his update (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

What made the tour so demanding this time?

The Circus Live asked a lot from the trio. The Sun noted that Gary, Mark and Howard immersed themselves in the circus experience during the shows.

The production included major stunts. The trio even took turns on a unicycle.

Take That lineup history after Jason Orange’s exit Take That formed in 1990 with Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Howard Donald, Robbie Williams and Jason Orange. Robbie Williams left the group in 1995.

Take That split in 1996 and reunited in 2005 as Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Howard Donald and Jason Orange.

Robbie Williams rejoined for the Progress era in 2010.

Jason Orange announced his departure in 2014.

Recent Take That tours and live shows have featured Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald as a trio.

That helps explain why Gary framed the show as a unique physical test. He still closed his message with warmth and gratitude.

Gary said: “So, it’s with an extremely heavy heart that I leave The Circus in my past. I got to run away with The Circus twice. Now I’m running towards our next exciting, brand new show.”

Fans quickly praised the group online. One wrote: “We came to the circus with you and you were phenomenal, one of the most magical days of my life, last Saturday in London.”

Read more: Gary Barlow makes announcement about new Take That single to stunned fans

The same fan added: “You boys did yourselves & the Circus proud.”

Another wrote: “Thank you for bringing this amazing show again. Watched it back in 2009 and 16 yrs later you guys did not disappoint.”

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.