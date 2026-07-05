Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding – famous face who officiated the ceremony, her Dior dress and celebrity guest list

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially tied the knot – but what do we know about their wedding?

Pop superstar Taylor got engaged to American football player Travis in 2025. Since then, fans have been longing to know when and where the wedding will take place.

And this weekend, their big day took place in the heart of New York City at Madison Square Garden. Here’s everything we know so far about Taylor and Travis’ wedding…

The pair’s big day took place this weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Taylor Swift’s wedding dress

As BBC reports, according to Taylor’s publicist, they confirmed that the bride and groom both wore Dior for the ceremony.

Their looks were designed by Jonathan Anderson, who is the creative director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections.

The publicist also shared that the couple’s shoes were custom-designed by Christian Louboutin, and that Taylor’s jewellery was Cartier.

Adam officiated the wedding (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Adam Sandler officiated the wedding

It was also confirmed that Taylor and Travis’ big day was officiated by actor Adam Sandler.

The Hollywood star has known Taylor for years; his two daughters, Sunny and Sadie, who are fans of the singer.

“Because what she means to my kids, I get a little jumpy. I don’t stay as cool as I can,” he said on comedian Conan O’Brien’s podcast.

Adam also shares a connection with Travis, who made an appearance as a waiter in his movie Happy Gilmore 2 last year.

The wedding took place at the 20,000-seater arena (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Taylor’s wedding guest list

There were a ton of famous faces in attendance at Taylor and Travis’ wedding.

Stars like Benson Boone and British icon Hugh Grant were spotted walking into the massive 20,000-seater arena.

Also spotted were the rapper Ice Spice, Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn, Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Scott.

Other celebs on the invite list included Taylor’s pal Selena Gomez, Zoe Kravitz and Taylor’s longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Taylor’s brother had a big part to play (Credit: SplashNews.com

Taylor’s ‘man of honour’

Taylor opted not to have any bridesmaids. Instead, she got her younger brother Austin Swift to serve as her “man of honour”.

Taylor and Austin have a close relationship and in the past she’s described him as her “best pal”. He also featured in the music video for her 2010 song Never Grow Up.

34-year-old Austin is an actor and music producer. He has worked with Taylor on some of her videos, helping co-produce the 2021 song I Bet You Think About Me.

Representatives also confirmed that Travis didn’t have groomsmen, but had his brother Jason Kelce serve as best man.

Read more: Susan Boyle’s ambitions for performance at Taylor Swift’s wedding

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