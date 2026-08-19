Adam Peaty’s family drama has taken another emotional turn, with a report claiming his estranged older brother Jamie and wife Charlotte are expecting another child.

The reported arrival would come close to two other new additions to the family. Adam and Holly Ramsay are expecting a baby girl in December, while Adam’s sister Bethany expects her third child just a few weeks later.

According to the Daily Mail, the three pregnancies mean Adam’s mother Caroline could welcome three grandchildren in quick succession. However, the newspaper claims the continuing family split has made the happy news bittersweet.

A source close to the family told the Daily Mail: “They are all over the moon about another grandchild on the way.”

They added: “But it’s bittersweet because it’s also another cousin that Adam’s baby won’t get to know unless things are patched up.”

Adam and Holly are expecting a daughter in December (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Peaty family rift reportedly remains unresolved

The newspaper claims there has been little sign of a thaw in relations. Adam’s relatives reportedly stayed away from his recent Commonwealth Games races in Glasgow, while pregnant Holly supported him at the pool.

The Mail has also alleged that Holly and Bethany fell out over their pregnancies. Family sources claimed Holly did not want Bethany to announce her news after learning that she and Adam were having a daughter.

Reports initially linked the wider fallout to arrangements around Adam and Holly’s wedding at Bath Abbey. These included Caroline’s absence from Holly’s hen do.

Caroline now faces the prospect of three new grandchildren arriving within a short period. Yet the wider family reportedly remains divided.

Jamie Peaty and wife Charlotte reportedly expecting after loss

The Daily Mail claims Jamie and Charlotte’s baby is due in around three months. The couple reportedly do not know whether they are having a boy or a girl.

Jamie and Charlotte already share two sons, Oliver and Jacob. Their latest reported pregnancy comes two years after they lost their baby boy Josh in 2024, when Charlotte was 23 weeks pregnant.

A family source claimed the couple feel happy about the expected arrival and that Charlotte’s pregnancy has been progressing well.

The source told the Daily Mail: “It’s a real shame because babies should bring joy for the whole family.”

Claims over Adam and Jamie’s falling-out

The Mail now claims tensions between Adam and Jamie had already grown following the loss of Jamie and Charlotte’s son.

A family source alleged that Jamie asked Adam to support him at the funeral. Adam reportedly attended the wedding of one of Holly’s friends instead. The source claimed this contributed to a serious breakdown between the brothers.

The dispute later took an alleged legal turn. Police arrested Jamie following allegations that he sent aggressive threats to Adam during the swimmer’s stag weekend in November 2025. The Mail reports that officers questioned Jamie before releasing him on conditional bail. He has since reportedly been released under investigation.

Adam and Jamie’s father, Mark, said at the time: “They’re brothers. They’ve always been close. Like any normal family brothers they fight, argue, fall out, make up, and start all over again. But it’s got out of hand.”

Whether the three expected arrivals could eventually encourage a reconciliation remains unclear.

Read more: Adam Peaty’s sister ‘withdraws witness statement’ in fresh update following brother James’ harassment arrest

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