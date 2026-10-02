Emmerdale fans do a double take as Dotty Thomas makes surprise return looking completely different

Emmerdale viewers might have had to do a double take when Dotty Thomas returned to screens on Friday (October 2), looking almost unrecognisable from the last time we saw her.

Her appearance was so different that fans may be wondering whether the character has been recast. But there’s a reason Dotty looks so grown up, and it isn’t a new actress.

Like many soap children, Dotty hasn’t had much screen time since she was born in 2016. Her last brief appearance came in March this year, when Laurel was pushed over by her son Arthur.

This time, however, Dotty had a much bigger role. So who is she, and who plays her?

Dotty was in the café tonight (Credit: ITV)\(/caption\)

Who is Dotty Thomas in Emmerdale and how old is she?

Dotty Thomas is the daughter of Laurel Thomas and Ashley Thomas. She was named after Ashley’s mother, Dorothy Thomas.

She was born on September 2, 2016, making her 10 years old. When she was just seven months old, her father Ashley died.

She is the younger half-sister of Gabby Thomas and younger sister of Arthur Thomas. She is also little Thomas Tate’s auntie, although they are closer in age than Dotty and Gabby!

On Friday (October 2), Dotty appeared in scenes in the café, where she and Clemmie were watching one of Gabby’s social media videos. Dotty began repeating Gabby’s claims about clean eating to a concerned Manpreet.

She told Manpreet not to eat the doughnut Kev had given her, claiming it contained “UFOs”. She meant UPFs (ultra-processed foods), which Gabby had been saying were bad.

Next week, Laurel will discover that Dotty has been watching the videos and will worry about the impact they have had on her daughter. Meanwhile, Gabby collapses after taking her clean-eating obsession too far.

She has been diagnosed with orthorexia, and her body is severely malnourished. But has her obsession affected more than just her own health? Could Dotty be in danger too?

Dotty is still played by Tilly Rue Foster (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Dotty?

Dotty’s appearance tonight certainly made us do a double take. When did she get so big? And is a different actress playing her?

When Dotty was first born, she was played by two actresses: Ellerie Carroll and Tilly Rue Foster.

Ellerie left the role in 2016, but Tilly Rue is still playing Dotty. So she hasn’t been recast; she’s simply grown up, and quite a lot!

Tilly Rue was born in July 2016, making her 10, the same age as her character.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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