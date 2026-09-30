Is this the end for Graham? Emmerdale fans fear he’s leaving the soap after shock ultimatum

Emmerdale has delivered a major twist in Joe’s decision to have his baby son adopted, with Graham pushed to breaking point and threatening to leave the village for good.

In today’s episode, Graham made one final attempt to get Joe to realise the enormity of what he was doing by showing him a video of Dawn. In it, Dawn spoke about how excited she was to become a mum and insisted Joe would make a brilliant dad.

But even those emotional words were not enough to change Joe’s mind.

Instead, Joe became even more determined to go through with the adoption.

Things turned violent when Graham told him that Dawn deserved better, with Joe lashing out and hitting him.

Joe has been struggling since Dawn’s death (Credit: ITV)

Graham delivered a shocking ultimatum

Later, the pair went to the hospital, where Joe apologised for hitting Graham.

Graham accepted his apology and told Joe that he had always thought of him like a son. He tried yet again to make Joe see that his baby needed him, but Joe refused to budge.

As Graham walked out, Joe chased after him and said he wanted to give his son to another family, even though the adoption wouldn’t be legal.

Graham pointed out that there would be no paper trail, meaning it would be impossible to find his son in years to come, and that his son wouldn’t be able to track him down, either.

Joe told him that was exactly how he wanted things, and Graham realised he would never change his mind.

Graham eventually told Joe that he would reluctantly help with the adoption. But he pointed out that this would be the last thing he ever did for Joe.

Revealing that if Joe went through with the adoption, then Graham would also leave the village.

Graham told Joe he would leave the village if he went through with the adoption (Credit: ITV)

When does Graham leave Emmerdale?

Tomorrow, Kim is thrilled when Joe and Graham return home from the hospital with baby Tate.

But her happiness quickly turns to heartbreak when Joe reveals that he only brought the baby home so she can say goodbye.

Kim desperately begs Joe to reconsider having his son adopted. However, the situation becomes even more painful when she discovers that Graham is planning to leave the village as well.

As Graham prepares to leave Home Farm, he tells Kim that Joe needs her now more than ever.

But with Joe’s decision sending her family into turmoil, can Kim ever forgive him?

Read more: Emma Atkins has revealed exactly how Mack will leave Emmerdale as Lawrence Robb begins his Strictly stint