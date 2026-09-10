Emmerdale fans predict surprise Kim Tate twist after Joe makes heartbreaking decision over baby Tate

Emmerdale fans are convinced there could be a huge Kim twist in store for baby Tate after Joe revealed he wants to put his son up for adoption.

Joe’s life has been turned upside down in a matter of weeks. He had been looking forward to marrying Dawn and welcoming their baby, only for their happiness to end in tragedy.

After Jimmy crashed into the wedding marquee, Dawn went into early labour and gave birth to a little boy. But she later haemorrhaged and died, leaving Joe devastated and struggling to cope with the loss of his wife.

Joe shocked everyone by his decision (Credit: ITV)

Joe makes heartbreaking decision on baby Tate’s future

Since Dawn’s death, Joe has been unable to face visiting their son, blaming the baby for what happened to his mum.

His grief has clearly taken a huge toll, with Joe lashing out at Dawn’s children and vowing to get revenge on Caleb and Ruby. But tonight, it appeared there might finally be a change when Joe went to see his baby son.

Standing alone with him, Joe even placed his hand on the baby’s, seemingly hoping that he might feel some kind of connection with his child.

Sadly, that moment didn’t bring the breakthrough everyone had hoped for.

When Joe returned to Home Farm, he revealed that he had been thinking about what was best and had decided he wanted to put his son up for adoption.

Joe told his family that he “can’t have that child” in his life, leaving them completely stunned.

Joe finally visited his baby boy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict surprise Kim twist

But fans aren’t convinced this will be the end of baby Tate’s story, with many predicting Kim could step in.

Viewers recently discovered that Kim had a baby daughter put up for adoption years ago, with that daughter now back in her life. Joe’s decision appears to have brought some difficult memories to the surface for her.

Now, Emmerdale fans think Kim could refuse to let baby Tate go and instead take him in herself, either temporarily or permanently.

One fan wrote: “After today’s episode, I can definitely see Kim adopting baby Tate.”

Another agreed: “Yeah, Kim is not letting that baby go anywhere.”

“I don’t know if she will adopt him, but she will take baby Tate in until Joe is in a position to raise him,” a third theorised.

Over on Reddit, viewers were coming to a similar conclusion. One fan posted: “After today’s episode I am so convinced that Kim and/or Graham will adopt Baby Tate. They are determined not to lose him. And with the Thea storyline happening at the same time, it makes sense.”

Another added: “Kim is adamant they won’t lose that baby. So I think she will take him in for a while.”

However, another theory suggested Billy could ultimately become baby Tate’s carer, keeping him close to his siblings.

“I think Billy could foster him or adopt. That way Kim and Graham could be in his life and all the kids would be together,” the fan suggested.

Read more: Emmerdale fans predict shock comeback for Jimmy’s half-sister Scarlett Nicholls