Katie Price makes savage Love Islanders dig after awkward NTAs run-in following latest boob job

Katie Price has taken a swipe at some Love Island stars after an awkward encounter at the NTAs.

Speaking on The Katie Price Show, Katie accused some former islanders of acting superior. The 48-year-old discussed Tuesday evening’s ceremony with her sister Sophie during the podcast’s latest episode.

She attended after revealing swelling and bruising from recent cosmetic procedures.

Katie went to the NTAs on Tuesday night (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price targets unnamed Love Island stars

She said: “I’m nice to everyone, some look at me like their [bleep] don’t stink.”

Katie then questioned their attitude, pointing out that they had appeared on the dating show. However, she stressed many had been nice and suggested only a minority had irritated her.

She added: “It just makes me laugh, up their bloody [bleep].”

“As Nikki Grahame used to say, ‘Who are you?'”

Her frustration appeared aimed at several alumni, rather than everyone connected with the programme. Katie did not identify any particular contestant while making the remarks.

The comments came as she looked back at her night at Tuesday’s awards ceremony.

Katie Price shares surgery update before NTAs

Earlier that day, Katie shared an Instagram update showing visible effects from further cosmetic surgery.

She showed facial swelling and black eyes, alongside bandaging around her chest. The update arrived before she headed to the awards and unveiled her dramatic red carpet styling.

Even so, she pressed ahead with the event and presented a look shaped by her own preferences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie unveils dramatic NTAs look

Katie also debuted a dramatic new look at the ceremony.

She chose a white shirt, tucked into sheer black shorts carrying a floral print. Black tights and heels completed the monochrome base of her outfit.

Her hair was slicked back into a wet-look style, while oversized gold earrings added contrast. She finished the look with heavy eyeshadow and overlined lips.

Katie explains glam squad disagreement

Katie also disclosed that her planned glam squad had withdrawn from preparing her for the red carpet.

She said the team decided not to continue after she refused to wear their preferred outfit choices.

Katie explained: “They wanted to do something different. But the outfit I’ve chosen myself is still different, because I don’t like to follow what everyone else follows.”

Katie said the decision had done her a favour, despite the disagreement over the overall styling. The disagreement meant she did not use the whole team originally lined up for the event.

Read more: Katie Price goes topless as she ditches wedding ring from Lee Andrews

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