Jim Davidson calls off wedding to fiancée 23 years his junior as he reveals reason behind secret split

Jim Davidson has called off his sixth wedding after ending his engagement to his fiancée Natasha.

Speaking exclusively to The Sun, the comedian said clashing schedules had driven the decision.

The 72-year-old called it “a sort of a grown-up separation” and insisted: “There’s no bad blood.”

Jim and Natasha, 49, had planned to marry at Hampton Court Palace last year. The cancellation has reportedly cost the pair their £10,000 deposit.

The development follows Jim’s 2024 divorce from Michelle Cotton.

Jim Davidson has called his wedding off as he separates from his fiancée Natasha (Credit: Photo by Dan Wooller/Shutterstock)

Jim Davidson explains his separation from Natasha

Jim said a lack of love did not cause the breakup. Instead, competing commitments had left the former couple with too little time together.

He said they still speak every other day. However, he remains unsure whether they will make room to meet again.

He said Natasha puts her family first, while his touring schedule keeps him travelling around the country. The comic suggested they could reconnect later.

Alternatively, they may decide continuing the relationship is no longer practical. Jim also ruled out another potential bride being on the horizon.

He joked: “The only thing that’s in my life now is a Hyundai Santa Fe and a dressing room.”

Jim Davidson’s Hampton Court wedding plans

The grand venue carried playful significance for the pair. Hampton Court’s links to Henry VIII’s six wives matched Jim’s proposed sixth trip down the aisle.

Jim said Natasha had found the idea “hysterical” when they made the booking.

Jim met Natasha at the Southampton Boat Show in 2023, shortly after his fifth marriage broke down.

He later presented her to friends as his intended sixth wife at Nigel Farage’s birthday celebration. During the relationship, he renamed his £350,000 yacht Lady Natasha in her honour.

The yacht previously carried the name Princess Mitchie after Michelle.

Meanwhile, Natasha’s new eight-part interview series is due to launch on Jim’s Ustreme platform in October. Her planned programme will feature a selection of celebrity guests.

The comedian said he and Natasha both have busy lives (Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Jim Davidson’s five marriages and divorce history

Jim has married five times and finalised five divorces. He has previously estimated that those breakups cost about £60 million.

His first wedding was to childhood sweetheart Sue Walpole in 1971, but the marriage ended the following year. He married Julie Gullick in 1981, and they divorced five years later.

His third marriage, to TV presenter Alison Holloway, lasted from 1987 until 1988. A decade-long marriage to Tracy Hilton began in 1990.

Read more: Jim Davidson launches scathing rant at Paddy McGuinness as BBC reboots Big Break without him

Jim married Michelle Cotton in 2009 before announcing their separation in 2023. They finalised their divorce the following year.

In an earlier Ustreme update, Jim said he had wished Michelle well after the divorce.

Now, his proposed sixth wedding has ended before the vows.

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