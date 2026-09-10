Jesy Nelson has gone Instagram official with new boyfriend Ben Davies after their glamorous night at the NTAs.

The singer, 35, shared dressed-up couple photographs on Thursday (Sept 10), placing their romance firmly in public view. Her playful caption read: “Forgot to mention…” followed by a monkey emoji and a black heart.

The reveal follows a reported London bar incident involving the couple, first reported by The Sun. A source claimed Jesy tried to de-escalate tensions as security asked their group to leave.

Fans were quick to celebrate the new photographs in Jesy’s comments. One wrote: “So happy for you!” Others described the pair as a stunning couple and wished them happiness together.

Ben also wrote a message, writing: “Mum and dad scrub up good don’t we” with the heart-eyes emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jesynelson

Jesy Nelson and boyfriend Ben Davies coordinate at the NTAs

Jesy had arrived alone for her National Television Awards red-carpet appearance on Tuesday, wearing a dramatic black gown.

Ben was later spotted sitting beside her in the audience, according to MailOnline. The moment came as Jesy awaited the Authored Documentary result for Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix.

Her programme made the shortlist, although Our Girls: The Southport Families won the category.

For the couple photographs, Jesy wore a strapless dress with long PVC gloves and a thigh-high split. Ben matched her all-black look with a vest, blazer and trousers.

His sleeveless top also showed his tattooed arms. The coordinated styling gave their relationship reveal a polished awards-night feel.

Today’s post was not the first clue about Jesy’s new relationship. At the end of August, she uploaded an image of Ben driving while holding her hand.

Only her arm appeared in that photograph, leaving him partly concealed. She later shared another glimpse showing a tattooed arm during drinks at a rooftop garden.

Jesy was nominated at the NTAs this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jesy’s new relationship follows Zion Foster split

Jesy’s relationship with Ben follows her split from former fiancé Zion Foster earlier this year. Jesy and Zion share twin daughters, who were diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, known as SMA.

In her Amazon Prime documentary, Jesy described the experience as traumatic for both parents. She explained that they processed events differently, which caused clashes and led her to conclude separation was better.

She also stressed there was no bad feeling between them. Her priority, she said, remained being a positive and energetic mother.

SMA is a rare genetic condition that can limit movement and affect breathing or swallowing in severe cases. Early diagnosis can improve treatment outcomes, while screening uses blood collected through a newborn heel-prick test.

MailOnline reports Jesy’s campaign helped persuade the government to announce a national newborn SMA screening rollout. Jesy has said she feels proud that her daughters’ story contributed to that change.

Read more: Zion Foster’s secret girlfriend revealed after being dad-shamed following Jesy Nelson split

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