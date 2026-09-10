Strictly star Angela Rippon makes ‘important’ plea years on from BBC stint amid ‘tragedy of our age’

Angela Rippon is leading a new push to bring dance and movement sessions into more schools.

The broadcaster told the Daily Express she believes it could support pupils’ mental and physical wellbeing.

She said: “It is a tragedy of our age.”

Her comments referred to the number of young people experiencing mental health difficulties.

Angela, 81, is now a nationwide ambassador for The Feathers Association. The charity supports youth centres and youth clubs across the UK.

Angela is taking part in a new initiative (Credit: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock)

Angela Rippon wants movement in more schools

Speaking to the publication, she said: “In my day we didn’t have problems with what we now call ADHD, and nor did we have so many mental health issues with our kids. It is a tragedy of our age.”

“I want to promote dance or moving to music in our schools to release the happy hormones in our bodies,” she said.

Angela also said some schools had stopped providing PE, leaving pupils with fewer opportunities to move.

She said she was working with MPs, charities and teachers to take dance into more schools. The star also claimed schools already offering dance had seen notable changes, alongside better academic results.

One in five students had PE lessons cancelled in the last academic year, according to Youth Sport Trust figures.

Fewer than half of children meet the UK’s recommended 60 minutes of activity a day, the charity also says.

Angela was on Strictly in 2023 (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly Come Dancing inspired Angela Rippon’s campaign

Her school push follows a wider initiative inspired by Strictly Come Dancing. Angela became the show’s oldest contestant when she joined the competition in 2023.

The experience later inspired Let’s Dance, initially encouraging older people to move more for their body and mind.

In March 2026, she danced with MPs at Portcullis House to highlight the campaign.

She was joined by 40 MPs, including Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Angela is also returning to dance after knee surgery. The operation included a procedure to straighten her left leg.

Her dancing story began at four, when she was told she would have to wear medically built-up shoes for her legs, or go to dance classes. Her mother shunned the shoes and sent Angela to dance classes.

The star spoke of her love of dancing (Credit: Brett Cove/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Angela Rippon says dance should feel accessible

Angela also spoke of her love of dancing.

“Dance is the best full-body exercise of any discipline. Dance is the finest form of exercise because you use every part of your body. From the joints in your toes to the muscles in your neck. And you have to use your brain to memorise the routines,” she said.

She encouraged people to get out there and dance. She joked that children might laugh, but could appreciate the effort later.

David Jones, the association’s chief executive, organised a dance event with Angela at its Marylebone centre.

He said Angela could show young people how dancing might improve their lives.

David also called for greater government funding to provide more youth centres and safe spaces nationwide.

The association plans to develop movement-to-music activities for young people and other age groups across the UK.

Read more: Inside Angela Rippon’s love life – ‘painful’ split from husband, why she never remarried and being ‘friends’ with ex’s new love

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