The Office star Lucy Davis takes on incredible challenge amid incurable cancer: ‘I took my pain meds in preparation’

Lucy Davis has completed a demanding California hike and canyon zipline after sharing her stage four breast cancer diagnosis.

The Office star, 53, documented the challenge on Instagram on Wednesday at Skull Canyon in California’s Temescal Valley.

Her latest adventure comes weeks after Lucy Davis revealed her incurable stage four breast cancer diagnosis.

Fans praised the actress for tackling it, and she openly celebrated finishing the climb.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Davis (@reallucydavis)

Lucy Davis shares pride after California hike amid incurable cancer

The route began with a hike to the first zipline, rather than a drive to the starting point.

She prepared for an expected 25-minute walk by taking pain medication an hour before starting. However, reaching the first line took much longer.

Lucy told followers: “I was a bit proud of myself for doing it [because] they said to be prepared for a 25 minute walk, so I took my pain meds an hour before in preparation.

“It took me one hour and 15 minutes.”

Previous zipline trips had included transport to the first line, she explained. This time, the initial ascent was a proper hike.

Lucy Davis completed a hike amid her cancer battle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She thanked the guides, her friend and other hikers for offering support without judgement.

Afterwards, she travelled along a zipline around 200ft above the canyon.

Lucy recently said the cancer has spread to her bones, sometimes making prolonged standing or walking difficult. That made completing the challenge especially meaningful.

Fans called her inspiring and flooded the post with supportive messages. Lucy also revealed one unexpected concern from the day.

She said the zipline “was the easy bit”. Walking past beehives had frightened her more.

Lucy Davis receives support after cancer diagnosis

This update follows Lucy’s first public appearance since announcing her diagnosis.

She attended London’s For the Love of Fantasy & Sci-Fi convention 11 days after sharing the news.

Her father, comedian Jasper Carrott, watched proudly from backstage.

Lucy said she felt proud after completing the challenge (Credit: David Acosta/Image Press Agency/Splash News)

Lucy Davis explains her stage four diagnosis

Lucy announced last month that she has incurable stage four breast cancer, which has metastasised to her bones.

She said she first noticed a tiny, hard spot in her breast about a year earlier. The actress nearly ignored it before seeing a doctor.

She later posted a video of herself ringing a cancer treatment bell. Lucy said she had been told it was too late for chemotherapy.

Read more: Lucy Davis’ pals had ‘no idea’ star was ill as they reveal she’s comforting wellwishers

She has also spoken about accepting uncertainty while trying to enjoy whatever time remains. That outlook has shaped both her convention message and latest California adventure.

The actress is best known as Dawn Tinsley in The Office. She also appeared in Wonder Woman.

Her newest post centred on pride, support and gratitude after completing the challenge.

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