Shane Nolan has explained why he stopped using Richie Jr after years of comparisons with his famous dad, Shane Richie.

In a clip shared by Nolan’s Uncensored on Instagram, the 37-year-old described the old billing as a major struggle.

He said auditions often shifted towards questions about the EastEnders star, rather than his own work.

The admission came as Shane Richie denied a drink-driving charge following a petrol station incident on Wednesday.

Shane changed his surname to Nolan (Credit: YouTube)

Shane Nolan explains his Richie Jr struggle

Shane said people often assumed the change reflected a problem with his dad.

He rejected that suggestion and said he had discussed the decision with Shane Richie.

“I chatted with my dad, but actually at the time, Richie Jr was a real struggle for me,” he said.

His frustration centred on work, especially auditions. Instead of asking about him, people repeatedly wanted updates about his father.

That attention made it difficult for Shane to establish himself without the famous family comparison.

He kept the explanation playful: “Which is unfair on him because I’m so much better.” He immediately followed the joke by acknowledging the situation had been hard.

Why Shane Nolan chose to change dad’s surname

Shane adopted Nolan in 2017, during Coleen Nolan’s Celebrity Big Brother appearance.

He said momentum did not arrive instantly after the switch. For around two or three years, he said the new surname did not bring him more work.

By contrast, Richie Jr could attract bookings regardless of how well he performed, he claimed.

Yet the change eventually felt more comfortable. “Now I much prefer Nolan. I love being a Nolan,” he said.

Ciara teased him about gaining more gigs, while Coleen asked whether people discussed her too.

Shane replied that many younger people did not realise his parents had once been married. Coleen and Shane Richie married in 1990 and had two sons.

They separated in 1997, before their divorce was finalised in 1999.

Despite that history, Shane stressed the switch did not signal any rejection of his father.

Shane pleaded not guilty to drink-driving yesterday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Shane Richie denies drink-driving charge

The clip appeared on the same day as a court development involving his father.

On Wednesday, the 62-year-old denied a drink-driving charge after police were called to a petrol station.

Footage filmed by staff appeared to show him disputing warnings about vaping on the forecourt.

Police arrived shortly after 11pm on July 29. Shane Richie was arrested and later charged with drink-driving.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard he would dispute prosecution evidence about comments allegedly made during the incident. He appeared under his real surname, Roche.

Shane Nolan had already alluded to the situation during an August show with Coleen at Bush Hall.

Before his mother appeared, he reportedly warned the audience not to drink and drive.

The Sun reported that hecklers responded before he said he would not be driving home. He also said he was drinking that night.

Read more: Coleen Nolan, 61, has matching tattoos with her toyboy boyfriend as family insist she’s ‘lost the plot’

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