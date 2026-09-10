Bonnie Blue hits back as she’s reported to NSPCC over ‘deeply disturbing’ clip with baby

Bonnie Blue has been reported to the NSPCC after appearing in a promotional video while holding her newborn baby.

The Sun obtained a letter from Conservative shadow equalities spokeswoman Joy Morrissey, who raised what she called safeguarding concerns.

The adult creator has rejected the criticism, insisting her baby is loved and protected.

The creator previously faced Ofcom complaints over her Channel 4 documentary after viewers objected to its explicit content.

Bonnie Blue has been reported to the NSPCC (Credit: LBC / YouTube)

Joy Morrissey raises concerns over Bonnie Blue video with baby

The TikTok clip reportedly showed Bonnie, whose real name is Tia Billinger, sitting on a bed with the baby, whose face had been blurred.

Three men wearing balaclavas were positioned alongside her.

Bonnie then discussed recently giving birth and made an explicit comment about her recovery following a Caesarean birth.

She claimed a six-week rule did not apply after the procedure. Reports say she gave birth in late August.

The video’s use of the baby alongside adult promotion prompted backlash and Morrissey’s letter to the children’s charity.

Her letter said: “Children are not adults. They must never be involved in pornography, used to promote adult entertainment, or absorbed into a parent’s sexualised commercial brand.

“Even the suggestion that a child may be placed in such circumstances is deeply disturbing.”

She also called for children to be protected from “exposure to pornography” and sexualised material.

Her complaint did not itself establish that any safeguarding breach had occurred.

The MP also criticised Reform UK, after Bonnie had previously praised its inheritance tax and immigration policies.

That political exchange was separate from the safeguarding questions raised in her letter.

Bonnie has hit back at the complaint (Credit: ITV)

Bonnie Blue defends her parenting

Bonnie dismissed the political criticism when approached by The Sun.

She said: “My baby is loved, protected and incredibly well looked after.”

She said becoming a mother had not ended her public persona. However, Bonnie insisted she understood the boundary between her work and parenting.

She added: “I know exactly where Bonnie ends and being a mum begins.”

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Bonnie also argued genuine worries should be raised through proper safeguarding channels.

She claimed the referral was seemingly politically motivated and could divert stretched resources from children needing support.

That claim has not been independently established.

ED! has contacted NSPCC for comment.

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