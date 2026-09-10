William and Kate face ‘significant decision’ over Princess Charlotte’s future following Prince George school move

Princess Charlotte faces a separate school path from Prince George because Eton College remains boys-only.

RadarOnline claims the policy has created a future dilemma for Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Charlotte’s future school is unconfirmed (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Princess Charlotte could take a different path

Prince George’s future has long been associated with Eton College. He began life there earlier this week.

George is second in line to the throne, while Charlotte is third. The source claimed William and Catherine value a “normal and cohesive” upbringing for their children.

“William and Catherine have always placed enormous importance on giving their children as normal and cohesive an upbringing as their circumstances allow, so the fact that Charlotte cannot simply follow George presents an interesting decision. They will want somewhere where she can flourish as Charlotte rather than constantly being treated as the King’s granddaughter or the future King’s sister,” the source claimed.

However, Eton’s rule prevents Charlotte from simply taking the same route as her elder brother.

Charlotte has been educated at Lambrook School alongside George and Prince Louis. She will eventually have to leave.

Marlborough College is one possibility being discussed, the report claims. Catherine attended the Wiltshire school after studying at Downe House.

She later went to the University of St Andrews, where she met William.

Prince George started at Eton this week (Credit: Adrian Dennis/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Princess Charlotte to attend Kate’s old school?

The source continued.

“Marlborough would inevitably enter the conversation because Catherine understands the school personally. She knows its culture, she knows what boarding there involves and, most importantly, she knows from experience whether she believes that environment could suit her daughter. That familiarity could be enormously reassuring when making such a significant decision,” they claimed.

“Charlotte also has a fascinating example much closer to home in Princess Anne. Anne demonstrated decades ago that a princess could leave the immediate royal bubble, attend boarding school and develop considerable independence. Charlotte’s circumstances are different, but there is certainly a family precedent for allowing a royal daughter to establish an identity away from her brothers,” they then added.

Will Charlotte follow in her mother’s footstep? (Credit: Shutterstock)

Royals at school

Prince George is following in his father’s footsteps by attending Eton College.

Prince William was a student there, as was his younger brother, Prince Harry.

Princess Anne, meanwhile, became the first daughter of a British monarch to attend a school rather than being educated principally at home. She went to school at Benenden School in Kent.

Anne, now 76, picked up six O-levels and three A-levels during her education.

For now, Charlotte’s eventual school destination is still up in the air.

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

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