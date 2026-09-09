Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly want to be described as “public figures”, rather than “private citizens”.

The Sun claims the couple took issue with wording in a recent letter by King Charles which detailed the Sussexes’ royal position. The reported preference has opened a fresh debate over how the Sussexes define life outside official royal duties.

The claim follows Harry and Meghan’s reaction to King Charles’ letter, which focused on the timing of its release. Their spokesman said: “We were a little surprised not to have been told about this [the letter] in advance.”

That comment addressed advance notice, not the newly reported disagreement over the letter’s description.

King Charles’ letter reaffirmed the Sussexes’ status

King Charles’ guidance on the Sussexes’ status described them as “akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests”.

It also confirmed that arrangements agreed after their 2020 departure from royal life remain unchanged. Harry and Meghan no longer perform representative duties for the monarchy.

Their Royal Highness styles remain in abeyance and are not to be used. The wording recognises commercial and charitable interests, while keeping those activities separate from official royal work.

The Sun also says the pair were surprised that the guidance became public. According to its account, the letter reached the Sussexes at 1.59pm.

The report says Harry’s office contacted Buckingham Palace 20 minutes later. Harry was reportedly informed at 3.09pm, three minutes after publication.

King Charles has shared a letter on the Sussexes (Credit: Shutterstock)

Prince Harry and Meghan’s public role comes under focus

The couple have remained highly visible since leaving frontline royal duties. They moved to America in 2020 after stepping back as working royals.

They later took part in an Oprah interview and a Netflix series. Harry also published a memoir and made several public appearances.

At the same time, both have raised concerns about media intrusion and family privacy. Meghan previously argued that privacy was a basic right during the Oprah interview.

In a 2022 interview with The Cut, Meghan defended protecting the school run from a possible photo call.

The latest claim does not suggest that Harry or Meghan will resume royal duties. Instead, it centres on the description applied to their current public position.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have moved back to the UK. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Harry and Meghan’s UK return raises visibility

The Sussexes are back in Britain with their children. They are expected to become more visible through charity work and public engagements, it is reported.

Meghan is also said to be preparing to renew links with UK charities. Harry has already been seen at Tower Bridge Studios in London during a visit.

However, the letter leaves their formal status unchanged despite that expected visibility.

The guidance directs any security concerns towards the relevant police authorities. Harry lost automatic taxpayer-funded armed protection after stepping back from royal duties.

He has continued challenging that outcome, arguing his family faces risks during UK visits. The Home Office position on funded protection remains unchanged, The Sun reports.

For now, the issue remains a reported disagreement about language, rather than a change in formal royal status. Nothing in the reported preference changes the terms agreed when they stepped down in 2020.

Those terms remain the stated basis for their place outside official royal work.

ED! has reached out to Prince Harry and Meghan’s representatives.

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