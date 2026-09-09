Amy Childs has spoken of her heartbreak after her cousin’s 11-month-old daughter died, months into treatment for a brain tumour.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at Tuesday’s National Television Awards, Amy confirmed the devastating family news. She said: “She passed away, bless her. I only found out on Instagram a couple of days ago. It’s really sad.”

The tragedy follows Lila’s battle with a rare and aggressive brain tumour, which began three weeks after her birth. Lila was born in September 2025.

Amy Childs attended the NTAs last night (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Amy Childs’ cousin shares heartbreaking tribute

Amy’s cousin, Hannah Brincat, announced the death through the family’s fundraising page on Monday. Her statement gave Lila’s dates as 25 September 2025 to 5 September 2026.

Hannah wrote: “It is with broken hearts that we share the passing of our perfect Lila.”

The post marked the 346 days Lila had spent with her family. Hannah added: “Numbers can count the time we had you, but nothing can ever measure the depth of our love for you.”

The tribute said Lila had changed their world and would remain in their hearts. Her loved ones also promised to cherish her memory and continue speaking her name. They described her as their miracle girl.

Amy pleaded with fans to share or donate (Credit: Amy Childs via Instagram)

Fundraiser for Lila reached £27,000

The fundraising effort followed the family’s push for a second medical opinion from leading experts.

The page collected more than £27,000 towards a £30,000 target. It therefore stood less than £3,000 short of its goal.

Hannah had assured donors that their contributions would still make a difference if efforts to secure treatment failed. She planned to give the funds to charities which had supported Lila and her family.

The appeal aimed to support Lila while her loved ones sought further medical advice.

Lila’s brain tumour diagnosis and treatment

Lila had Atypical Teratoid/Rhabdoid Tumour, commonly known as AT/RT. Brain Tumour Research describes it as a rare, highly aggressive tumour affecting the brain and spinal cord. It develops among children aged under three.

Her diagnosis came just three weeks after birth. An MRI later showed Lila’s tumour had returned after six rounds of chemotherapy.

Her treatment had begun with a nine-hour brain operation when she was just three weeks old. Chemotherapy started two weeks after that surgery.

Doctors eventually told the family that treatment could not continue because they had exhausted the available options.

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