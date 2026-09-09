Jeremy Clarkson shares sad cancer update after NTAs win

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that cancer treatment kept him away from farming for only two weeks.

His prostate cancer diagnosis became public during the fifth series of Clarkson’s Farm earlier this year.

Speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s ceremony, the presenter shared the update following Clarkson’s Farm’s landmark National Television Awards victory.

Jeremy described his reaction bluntly: “I wasn’t emotional, it was annoying.”

The 66-year-old is now in remission after an aggressive form of prostate cancer was caught early.

His biggest frustration was missing harvest work he loves, rather than the emotional impact of treatment. He said he felt fortunate to receive care when doctors could act quickly.

“I missed a lot of the harvest time,” he added.

Jeremy Clarkson’s show, Clarkson’s Farm, won big at the NTAs (Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Jeremy Clarkson says cancer interrupted the harvest

The presenter said his absence lasted about two weeks before he returned to work alongside Kaleb Cooper.

He joked that Kaleb probably felt disappointed when he came back so soon. However, Jeremy lost valuable days during one of farming’s busiest periods.

The diagnosis followed a routine medical and blood test showing unusually high prostate-specific antigen levels.

Scans and a biopsy followed. Jeremy underwent high-intensity focused ultrasound treatment.

He later said an April PSA test showed no indication of cancer.

He has also said he now walks more, drives slower and eats vegetarian food. Jeremy has said he wishes to watch his grandchildren grow up.

Jeremy Clarkson wants to see his grandchildren grow up. (Credit: Shutterstock/ Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

Clarkson’s Farm makes NTA history

Clarkson’s Farm won the inaugural Reality Docuseries prize at the 2026 National Television Awards.

The Prime Video series beat At Home With The Furys, Stacey & Joe and Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing.

Fletchers’ Family Farm was also nominated in the new category.

Jeremy and Kaleb Cooper collected the trophy together, marking a major night for the farming programme.

Jeremy opened his acceptance speech: “Crikey. Some lovely programmes in that category.”

He then thanked everyone involved in making the series, while keeping his remarks short.

Afterwards, he said viewers who supported the show had effectively backed farmers. Jeremy believed the audience recognised how difficult the job could be.

Jeremy Clarkson pictured with his partner Lisa Hogan (Credit: Shutterstock)

Jeremy Clarkson addresses missing breeding sheep

Jeremy also addressed the reported theft of 11 breeding sheep from his farm.

He said the missing ewes were valued at £205 each, taking the total loss beyond £2,000. He claimed the lack of animals or remains suggested they had been butchered.

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He also claimed similar incidents were happening regularly and warned that farmers were armed.

The farm setback sharpened his point about the pressures facing agricultural workers.

Even on an awards night, Jeremy returned the focus to farming and the people behind it.

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