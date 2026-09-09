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Shona McGarty made a striking NTAs entrance in a sheer black gown, prompting instant praise from fans online.

Social media users shared pictures from the carpet and celebrated the EastEnders favourite’s bold look.

The ceremony took place at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday, 8 September.

Shona posed in a see-through dress at the NTAs (Credit: Shutterstock)

Shona McGarty’s NTA outfit draws praise

Shona, 34, chose a fitted maxi dress made from sheer black mesh for the National Television Awards.

Black lace underwear could be seen beneath the fabric, which also displayed her tattoos.

Its low-cut halter design brought her sternum tattoo into view. Her jewellery paired snake earrings with gold bracelets.

Shona wore her dark red hair in an elegant updo, with a sweeping fringe across one side.

She opted for dark, smoky eye make-up alongside the black gown.

Her long nails featured pink patterns, adding a contrasting detail to the darker styling.

The finished look combined sheer fabric, metallic jewellery and carefully chosen beauty details.

Pictures from the evening quickly prompted complimentary comments. One social media user called Shona “stunning”. Another added: “Wow.”

“Whitney is beautiful omg,” another remarked, referring to her EastEnders character name.

“Whitney might as well go naked,” a fourth joked in reference to its see-through material.

Shona played Whitney in EastEnders (Credit: Shutterstock)

EastEnders secures three NTA nominations

The National Television Awards brought stars from some of Britain’s biggest programmes to the O2 Arena.

There were 15 awards available across several categories during the ceremony.

EastEnders secured three nominations at this year’s event, placing the BBC soap firmly within the evening’s competition.

Shona is best known to soap viewers for playing Whitney Dean.

Shona McGarty shares Tony Discipline romance

Shona’s glamorous appearance followed another personal update involving her former EastEnders co-star Tony Discipline.

Previously, she made their new relationship public through a playful TikTok video.

The pair filmed themselves attempting different accents before breaking into laughter.

Shona captioned the post: “Accent challenge with my Man… @tony (God it feels so good to say that).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shona McGarty (@shonabmx)

She also shared a photograph with Tony on Instagram and wrote that it had always been him.

Their EastEnders characters, Whitney Dean and Tyler Moon, previously shared a brief on-screen romance.

Shona had earlier discussed ending her engagement to Irish musician David Bracken. She said the split happened shortly before last year’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Read more: EastEnders star Shona McGarty shows off intimate tattoo in skimpy string bikini

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