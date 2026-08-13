Shona McGarty showed off her intimate tattoo in Malta while looking incredible in an eye-catching bikini.

The holiday update comes as Shona continues life after EastEnders, following her departure from the BBC soap in 2024.

Reflecting on the trip, she wrote: “Malta, you were ALWAYS a good idea! Here’s a little recap of all the things I got up to.

“The food, the views, the little streets, the sunshine… all of it was a 10/10. Safe to say Malta has made the list of places I’d happily visit again… preferably ASAP”.

The upload was labelled as an advert, suggesting the getaway was complimentary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shona McGarty (@shonabmx)

Shona McGarty shows off tattoo in lemon-print bikini

In one photograph, the 34-year-old actress posed on a boardwalk beside clear water while wearing a lemon-print bikini.

The snapshot showed her tattoo, which began at her cleavage and extended down to her midriff.

Shona teamed the two-piece with a matching bandana, blue sunglasses and aqua eye make-up. Other pictures showed Malta’s scenery, the actress posing in a phone box and a parrot sitting on her shoulder.

She later added: “And that’s a wrap on the Malta trip. I had the most amazing time – thank you again to everyone who made it so special”.

Shona recently visited Malta (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘You look absolutely stunning!’

Fans rushed to the comments section to offer their support.

“Great pics, looks like you had a blast,” one user wrote.

“Omg stunning,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Looks incredible and you look absolutely stunning…. most beautiful woman in the world and beautiful soul as well. So great to see your beautiful smile and living the best life,” a third remarked.

“You are an absolute natural stunning beaut xx,” a fourth said.

Shona’s career after EastEnders

Shona played Whitney Dean from 2008 until 2024, bringing an end to her long-running role in the BBC soap.

She subsequently appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here and has been pursuing a singing career.

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