Abbey Clancy admits feeling ‘ill’ after secretly going through husband Peter Crouch’s phone

Abbey Clancy has admitted she felt “physically ill” after looking through husband Peter Crouch’s phone and discovering his celebrity crush.

The mum-of-four said the discovery prompted her to stop speaking to the former footballer for two days. It is not the first time phones have featured in the couple’s podcast disagreements, as Abbey has also described tracking Peter’s whereabouts during an earlier row.

Peter and Abbey have been married since 2011 (Credit: Richard Young/Shutterstock)

Abbey Clancy confronted Peter over his crush

Speaking on the latest episode of The Therapy Crouch, Abbey told Peter: “I went through your phone.”

He replied: “Which you shouldn’t do.”

Abbey defended herself by claiming: “Everyone does that, every girl does that.”

She then explained that checking his phone was how she learnt of his crush on Jet from the original Gladiators. Abbey said she did not speak to Peter for two days afterwards, adding: “I don’t care, it made me physically ill, I was so upset.”

Jet, whose real name is Diane Youdale, appeared on the original UK series of Gladiators between 1992 and 1996.

Peter pointed out that his admiration for the TV star dated back years. He said: “But I’m allowed to fancy someone from 25 years ago…”

Abbey replied: “I know, but still knowing my husband fancies someone else.”

Peter then explained he had been around 14 when he watched Jet on the programme.

Peter’s golf plans added to the tension

The phone check apparently brought another issue to Abbey’s attention: Peter was arranging a golf trip.

Abbey opened up about the incident (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Peter said he preferred to “have all his ducks in a row” before discussing such plans with his wife. However, Abbey complained that he often waited until the day before to tell her.

He jokingly responded: “Would I want a month of hell or a day of hell?”

The exchange was the latest candid glimpse into the couple’s home life on The Therapy Crouch, where they regularly discuss their relationship and family.

Family’s eventful New York trip

Abbey and Peter also recently travelled to New York with their four children, Sophia, Liberty, Johnny and Jack. During the holiday, the family went fishing together in Montauk, with Abbey describing the outing as “fishing carnage”.

The trip had already got off to a tense start when 15-year-old Sophia’s comment about guns and fingerprints alarmed US immigration officials.

Abbey said she stepped in to explain that her daughter was asking whether fingerprints found on a weapon could be used to catch criminals. The situation became more stressful when another traveller left a bag unattended nearby, and the family’s driver reportedly departed while they were delayed.

Abbey said she eventually “burst into tears”, although the family went on to make the most of their time in New York.

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