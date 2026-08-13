Amanda Holden has shared an emotional family moment after being asked to become godmother to her friend’s baby, River Lily.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge posted clips and pictures from a gathering at her Surrey home, where relatives and friends had come together to watch the solar eclipse. Amanda appeared tearful as the special request was revealed.

The star had recently returned from a family holiday in Corfu before hosting the gathering in her garden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Amanda Holden celebrates ‘magical’ moment

River Lily wore a pink baby grow bearing the question asking Amanda to be her godmother. The TV and radio presenter was also given a matching baseball cap featuring the words “The Godmother”.

Other pictures showed the group wearing protective glasses as they looked towards the eclipse.

Sharing her joy on Instagram, Amanda wrote: “Well… if ever there was a day when the stars quite literally aligned.

“An eclipse overhead, all of us staring up at the sky… and then one of those life moments I’ll never forget — I was asked to become a Godmother to River Lily.

“A pretty magical day in the universe, and an even more magical one in mine. Safe to say, I’ll remember 12.08.26 forever.”

The touching update followed Amanda’s summer break in Corfu with family and friends. During the trip, she shared a string of holiday pictures, including snaps from boat outings and time by the water.

In one of her final swimwear updates from the getaway, Amanda posed in a blue and white floral bikini during a boat trip. She captioned the post: “Onslaught over!!”

The presenter had earlier joked that followers could expect her annual run of holiday swimwear photographs as she enjoyed some downtime before friends joined her in Corfu.

Amanda is going to be a godmother (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘This is so adorable’

Following the exciting news, Amanda’s followers offered their support.

“How beautiful,” Loose Women star Kelly Brook wrote.

“How wonderful, congratulations to you all,” another person shared.

“This is so adorable,” a third remarked.

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent viewers left saying the same thing as Amanda Holden suffers awkward blunder

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