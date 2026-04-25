Amanda Holden left viewers calling out her mistake during tonight’s (April 25) live Britain’s Got Talent show after making an awkward on-air slip-up that didn’t go unnoticed at home.

The ITV favourite returned with fellow judges KSI, Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell, with Ant and Dec revealing early on that Amanda was in charge of the all-important live Golden Buzzer.

But it was a moment during one act that quickly got people talking.

Amanda Holden was asked to think of a childhood memory tonight (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden put on the spot during Britain’s Got Talent act

During the live show, viewers saw the return of mentalist Fraser Penman, whose act blends hypnosis with mind reading.

As part of his performance, he asked Amanda to focus on someone important from her childhood and write their name down, before sharing a vivid memory connected to them.

Recalling the moment, Amanda said: “It was 1976, and it was the Queen’s Jubilee, and there was a massive street party in our road.”

Fraser then handed Simon Cowell a piece of paper featuring a series of words, with the first letters spelling out “mummy”.

When prompted to reveal the name she had written, Amanda said it was her mother, Judith. Fraser then asked her to describe her in a single word — before revealing he had already predicted it. The word she chose was confident.

To prove it, Amanda turned over a white card, showing the audience that the word confident had been written on the back.

However, while the audience applauded the act, viewers at home were quick to spot a glaring mistake in Amanda’s story.

Also, Mentalist Fraser Penman returned to the show tonight (Credit: ITV)

‘Get your facts right, Amanda!’

“The Silver Jubilee was 1977, not 1976, Amanda?” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“The jubilee was 1977 Amanda,” another person shared.

“Queen Elizabeth had her Silver Jubilee in 1977, NOT 1976,” a third remarked.

“Queen’s Jubilee was in 1977 @AmandaHolden has fudged this?” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, a fifth added: “Amanda Holden got it wrong again. She said the queens silver jubilee was 1976. It was 1977. Get your facts right, Amanda. Where on earth did she get that ridiculous dress from?”

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent hosts Ant and Dec make savage swipe at I’m A Celebrity final drama minutes into show

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