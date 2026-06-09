Emotional Joe Swash reflects on his dad’s tragic death when he was 12 as he says ‘sadness and grief’ engulfed the family home

Joe Swash is left emotional in tonight’s Who Do You Think You Are? as he revisits the heartbreaking loss of his dad and uncovers surprising secrets from his family history.

The former EastEnders star, 44, travels to Italy during the BBC genealogy series to explore his late father Ricky’s roots.

But before the journey gets underway, Joe opens up about the tragedy that changed his life forever.

The TV favourite was just 12 years old when his dad died suddenly, leaving a huge hole in the family’s life.

Joe Swash discusses his dad Ricky’s death in tonight’s Who Do You Think You Are? (Credit: BBC)

Speaking in the programme, Joe admits losing Ricky had a lasting impact on him growing up.

He says: “For me, the past has been something that I’ve not avoided, but I’ve had no interest in.

“I lost my dad when I was quite young and he was quite young. He was only 39 and I was only 12.

“When my dad was alive, my house was full of life and full of laughter. When my dad died, for a long time it was a house full of sadness and grief.

“For a lot of the time, it was just trying to get through that period.”

Joe also reflects on feeling vulnerable without a father figure and explains how dyslexia and undiagnosed ADHD often left him feeling “misunderstood” as a child.

How did Joe Swash’s dad die?

Joe grew up in Islington, London, with his mum Kiffy, dad Ricky and sisters Shana and Caisie.

But tragedy struck when Ricky, who worked as a London cab driver, suddenly collapsed at home aged just 39.

Joe was the one forced to make the emergency 999 call.

Ricky had suffered a heart attack and could not be saved. His official cause of death was Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome, known as SADS, which was caused by an undiagnosed heart condition.

Joe has spoken openly about the devastating loss over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Swash (@joeswash)

During a previous episode of Celebrity Gogglebox, he became emotional while watching a young boy call for an ambulance in an episode of 999: What’s Your Emergency?

Turning to wife Stacey Solomon, Joe quietly recalled: “I had to get the ambulance and all that business.”

The star also paid an emotional tribute to Ricky during Dancing On Ice in 2020.

Joe broke down after performing to Stars by Simply Red, the same song that had been played at his father’s funeral.

Reflecting on his loss, he said: “I’m probably so different to the person I would have been if he was… It’s hard, it’s a hard thing.

“I miss my dad every day. There’s so much I’d love to show him. There are so many things I’ve done and experienced that I could have shared with him.”

Joe Swash discovers family link to Sylvia Pankhurst

Tonight’s episode also delivers some unexpected discoveries as Joe digs deeper into his family tree.

One revelation leaves him particularly stunned when he learns his family has a connection to Sylvia Pankhurst, one of the daughters of Suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst.

Joe’s family, including great, great grandad Guiseppe – far right, hail from Italy (Credit: BBC)

Joe discovers that his great great grandfather Giuseppe Raimo spoke alongside Sylvia at a meeting in 1923.

Together, they raised concerns about Benito Mussolini and the threat posed by his fascist regime.

The discovery proves particularly moving for Joe, who realises history would later prove those fears well founded.

His ancestor had moved to London from Italy with his wife and children before becoming involved in political campaigning.

Later in the episode, Joe travels to Senerchia in Italy, where his family originated.

There, the story takes another dramatic turn as he uncovers rumours of criminal connections within the family and learns that one of his relatives was murdered.

With emotional revelations, surprising discoveries and a heartfelt tribute to his late father, Joe’s episode promises to be one of the most moving of the series.

Who Do You Think You Are? featuring Joe Swash airs at 9pm on BBC One on Tuesday June 9, 2026

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