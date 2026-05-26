‘She legged it’: Zoe Ball’s heartbreak over late mum walking out on her aged 2 but how they managed to reconcile before her tragic death

Zoe Ball touches upon her complicated childhood with her late mum in tonight’s brand new episode of Who Do You Think You Are?.

The TV and radio favourite reveals she was raised by her famous dad, children’s presenter Johnny Ball, after losing contact with her mum for years.

During the BBC episode, Zoe explains she did not see her mother, Julia, from the age of five until they reunited when she turned 18.

Zoe Ball traces her family history in tonight’s Who Do You Think You Are? (Credit: BBC)

As she explores her family history, Zoe also reflects on the difficult early years that shaped her life.

Zoe Ball on Who Do You Think You Are?

Tonight’s episode begins in Brighton, where Zoe is joined by her teenage daughter Nelly.

The former Radio 2 host explains that her parents, Johnny and Julia, split when she was very young.

Speaking on the programme, Zoe says: “I think with things being a little bit tricky, and they both met new partners, it was decided at some point that I would stay with my dad. And it was pretty tough.”

She continues: “I didn’t see my mum for about 14 years, which is a long time for a kid not to see her mum. And when we did connect again when I was 18, there was a lot of making up to do.”

Zoe also reveals she never met her maternal grandmother, Peggy.

“Her name was Margaret but everyone called her Peg,” she explains. “For a time she was in what I guess they would call an asylum in those days because she struggled with her mental health.”

Reflecting on the secrets hidden within families, Zoe adds: “Families are fascinating because there are stories families tell and stories families hush up.”

Julia was said to be “really excited” about Zoe taking part in the series.

Sadly, she died from cancer in April 2024 before filming took place.

Zoe was raised by her dad, former children’s TV presenter Johnny Ball (Credit: GB News)

Zoe Ball ‘never responded’ to mum Julia

While the programme explores Zoe’s wider family history, it does not fully explain why she was brought up by her dad.

Zoe previously spoke about her unusual family set up, which was rare at the time.

Julia left the family home when Zoe was two years old. Within a few years, mother and daughter were no longer in contact.

According to Mail Online, Zoe once said: “I had always been a complete Daddy’s girl, so there was no question who I’d stay with.”

She also praised Johnny for never stopping her from seeing her mum.

“Dad was always really cool about me seeing Mum if I wanted to. But although she sent birthday cards and presents, I never responded. Mum was around, and I knew she was there. But she had her life, and I had mine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoe Ball (@zoetheball)

‘She didn’t want to be a mum’

Johnny later remarried Di, who Zoe affectionately called “Mumly”.

Despite the heartbreak surrounding her relationship with Julia, Zoe has described her upbringing as a “blissfully happy childhood”.

She also admitted she understands why her mum left.

“She was young, didn’t want to be a mum, so legged it. I can understand that.”

Zoe and Julia rebuilt their relationship after reconnecting when Zoe turned 18.

The presenter later said they “slotted straight back in” to each other’s lives and became extremely close before Julia’s death.

Zoe has since spoken about taking comfort from the fact they were able to “make up for lost time”.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing’s Amy Dowden ‘investigates murder’ as she stars in Who Do You Think You Are?

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