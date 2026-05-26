New Coronation Street character Idris Nazir has already turned heads, and now he’s set for ‘passionate love affair’ with Leanne Battersby

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Tuesday, May 26) saw Idris Nazir make a striking entrance onto the cobbles, immediately catching Leanne Battersby’s attention in scenes already hinting at big drama ahead.

Alya’s cousin Idris arrived in Weatherfield via Speed Daal. And, Alya and Leanne soon gave him a warm welcome. Spoilers have already teased that there is plenty more to come between Idris and Leanne as the newcomer settles into life on the Street.

Idris was the ‘hero of the hour’ (Credit: ITV)

Idris Nazir arrives on Coronation Street and makes an instant impression

It did not take long for Idris to turn heads in Weatherfield. When two Speed Daal customers began giving Alya and Leanne a hard time, Idris stepped in and quickly got them to move on.

Alya was clearly delighted to see her relative, who is also the cousin of her late father Kal, make his arrival known. His quick intervention also impressed Leanne.

Leanne even recognised Idris from a wedding she had attended years earlier, recalling that they had got on particularly well at the time.

Idris later revealed that he works in the property business and has acquired an agency ‘down the road.’ Brody soon tried to make his move, putting himself forward for a job working under Idris.

Later, Adam Barlow quietly raised concerns about Idris to Alya. However, she was quick to defend him, insisting she was not simply impressed because he is family, but because he is smart and loyal to those he cares about.

Adam may have had reason to worry though, as shortly after their chat, Brody almost caught Idris dragging a lad into the ginnel and demanding money he was owed.

Leanne falls for Idris’s charms (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tease dangerous romance for Leanne and Idris

A passionate love affair is clearly on the cards between Idris and Weatherfield favourite Leanne Battersby, but it looks set to come with serious complications.

As Idris continues settling into the street, he quickly finds himself making waves, especially with Leanne. After stepping in during a tense confrontation, Idris later leaves her flustered when he tries to kiss her in the Rovers.

However, his charms don’t take in everyone. Alya warns Leanne to keep her distance, while Idris also appears to set his sights on Tracy, suggesting more drama is on the horizon.

Things take another uneasy turn at Speed Daal when Idris flirts with Leanne while also asking Alya to handle his legal affairs. Adam reluctantly agrees to look over Idris’s files, but concerns about his dealings begin to grow.

Meanwhile, Brody seems happy working for Idris, but Dylan’s comments about his past leave Leanne unsettled. After overhearing the exchange, she confronts Idris directly and demands to know whether his business is truly legitimate… Something tells us it isn’t.

ead more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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