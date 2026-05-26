Coronation Street star Olivia Frances Brown ‘splits’ from BBC star fiancé James Nelson-Joyce ahead of wedding

Coronation Street star Olivia Frances Brown and BBC actor James Nelson-Joyce have reportedly gone their separate ways, just months after getting engaged.

The couple, who were once seen as one of showbiz’s rising ‘power couples,’ are said to have called off their wedding plans and ended their relationship after deciding to part ways.

According to The Sun, the split is understood to have been caused by ‘difficult work schedules.’

The pair have parted ways (Credit: Shutterstock)

Coronation Street star Olivia Frances Brown and BBC actor James Nelson-Joyce ‘split’

Olivia Frances Brown and James Nelson-Joyce had only been engaged for less than a year and had previously appeared very much in love, with wedding plans seemingly on the horizon.

However, the pair have now reportedly decided to end things. They have unfollowed each other on social media and removed pictures of one another from their accounts.

A source told The Sun: “It’s finished. They were a rock-solid showbiz couple, and their fans will be absolutely shocked and devastated.”

The Coronation Street star had been in a relationship with the This City Is Ours actor for several years before they ultimately ended their romance.

Back in August 2025, Thousand Blows star James shared a post on Instagram showing him alongside a dressed-up Olivia. He later followed it with another image of Olivia smiling and showing off her engagement ring.

Those romantic posts triggered a wave of congratulations at the time, with fans and friends celebrating the couple’s engagement news.

However, it now appears that demanding work schedules may have contributed to their decision to split.

Wedding plans have been called off (Credit: Shutterstock)

Hectic work schedules ‘played a part’ in break-up

With Olivia Frances Brown now appearing in Coronation Street as villain Jodie Ramsey, she has become central to some major ongoing storylines. Viewers are still trying to piece together Jodie’s true identity and the extent of her dark past, with filming commitments expected to ramp up as her role grows.

Meanwhile, James Nelson-Joyce is being tipped to potentially take over from Daniel Craig as the next James Bond. This would also see him tied up with major filming commitments if it comes to fruition.

The source said the split was career-related, with the pair reportedly ‘struggling to find time for each other’ due to increasingly hectic schedules.

The couple had looked set to become one of television’s standout romances. But, it now seems both have chosen to focus on their careers in different directions.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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