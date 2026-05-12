Coronation Street ‘sets the stage’ for Daniel and Jodie ‘romance plot’ twist in latest fan theory

Coronation Street viewers are already fearing trouble ahead after Jodie Ramsey managed to make herself comfortable at Daniel Osbourne’s flat in tonight’s episode (Tuesday, May 12).

Daniel was left stunned when Jodie suddenly appeared at his door, but it didn’t take long for the pair to bond over the chaos currently unfolding in both of their lives.

While they were quick to insist there was nothing romantic about the situation, fans are already convinced the soap could besetting the stage for a brand-new relationship twist.

Jodie let herself into the flat (Credit: ITV)

Jodie stayed the night at Daniel’s in Coronation Street

Thinking Daniel had headed off to the Lakes, Jodie quietly pocketed his stolen spare key and let herself into the flat, hoping to stay there while she figured out her next move.

But things took an awkward turn when Daniel unexpectedly emerged from the bathroom, revealing he’d actually been hiding away at home on his own the entire time.

Jodie then warned Daniel she’d tell his family where he really was unless he agreed to let her stay for the night. She made it clear she wasn’t trying to flirt with him and simply needed somewhere to sleep.

Daniel admitted he wasn’t looking for romance either, though he confessed he appreciated the company. Before long, the pair were chatting about cooking spag bol together while opening up about the problems in their personal lives.

As Daniel spoke about his situation with Megan, Jodie hinted that her own past and present circumstances were far from straightforward too.

Daniel also offered Jodie some blunt advice, warning her not to pursue her crush on David because it would only end badly.

Is romance on the horizon? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict romance twist for Daniel and Jodie

After being told to stay away from David, fans wonder whether Jodie’s attention will turn to vulnerable Daniel.

Daniel has never had much luck when it comes to relationships, and viewers are worrying that Jodie might take advantage. With Bertie also living at the flat, there’s every chance Jodie could become even more entangled in Daniel’s life.

Soap fans quickly shared their suspicions online, with many convinced tonight’s scenes were setting up a worrying romance plot.

One fan posted on X: “They are gonna push Daniel & Jodie, aren’t they? He’s gonna let her stay for dinner, let’s see where this goes long term.”

Another viewer added: “Daniel, do not even go there. You’re a romantic fool, always have been, but not Jodie, surely not!”

Could Coronation Street already be teasing Daniel’s next complicated relationship?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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