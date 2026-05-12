Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Dawn lies unconscious and suspicion falls on Joe

It’s all going on in Emmerdale spoilers for next week when Dawn is believed to be dead – and Joe is the one who is in the frame for attacking her. But what really happened? And is Dawn alive?

Also, Charity feels the pressure from Dr Todd who wants her money. It causes Charity to take drastic measures to protect her secret.

Elsewhere, Kammy, Ross and Sam are among those suspected of being the Emmerdale Farm arsonists.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Joe and Cain clash

Sam is sulking when he realises there is a plan in play against Joe Tate and he isn’t involved.

But Cain is almost set to ruin the plan when he can’t contain his anger at Joe in the Woolpack. Moira arrives and seeing the warning in her eyes Cain backs down.

But both Moira and Dawn are worried things are getting out of hand as it’s clear Cain can’t keep a lid on things for much longer.

2. Dawn caught out in Emmerdale spoilers

Moira insists Dawn leave with the kids immediately, but she realises she can’t leave Joe. Moira is worried, but Dawn remains firm: she wants to win on her own terms.

Back at Home Farm, Joe talks about their big happy family and as uncomfortable Dawn heads upstairs, it becomes clear Joe and Graham know what she is up to.

Graham tells Joe to take action against Dawn and he insists it’s all in hand…

3. Joe kills Dawn?

When Graham arrives at Home Farm later he finds Dawn unconscious at the bottom of the stairs.

Joe is standing at the top and Graham asks what he’s done to her. Has Joe killed Dawn?

4. Robert and Aaron hunt for the arsonist in Emmerdale spoilers

After putting out a second fire at the farm closer to the feed store, Robert and Aaron are anxious to work out who is starting the blazes.

Later, Ross and Sam are looking at a barn on Emmerdale Farm and Ross thinks they’ve found what they need. But wanting a cover story for why they’re up there, Ross hands Sam a lighter…

Before long Aaron and Robert approach the barn and Sam makes a run for it without being seen.

Ross claims he was looking for the arsonist and suggests Aaron and Robert pay him to find out who it is.

Another fire makes Robert sure they’re being targeted and he offers Ross triple pay to find out who it is. But Aaron thinks it is Ross and Sam so they follow them. What will they find out?

5. Kammy under suspicion

When Kammy turns up late for work and with his top on inside out, Aaron says he looks tired and that he must start pulling his weight.

Robert and Aaron later discuss the arsonist and Aaron points out how little they know about Kammy.

However, Kammy is listening in.

He is alarmed when they vow to find the arsonist. What does Kammy know?

6. Dr Todd continues to pressure Charity in Emmerdale spoilers

Charity is desperate to scrape the money together for Todd and think she’s cracked it with Ruby’s interest in buying her share of the Woolpack. However Caleb doesn’t think it’s a good idea.

Frustrated Charity ater comes downstairs and is horrified to find Todd holding Leyla in the living room. Todd gives her a deadline of a week to get the money.

Todd later starts meddling in her life further by playing darts with Mack and Ross. Charity corners her in the toilets and tells her to back off.

Despite her confidence Todd soon makes Charity realise she has no power at all in this situation.

With Todd triumphant and Charity desperate, she makes Kim an offer to buy her half of the pub. Will Kim bite?

7. Cain struggles to take advice

Liam encourages Cain to get over his pride when it comes to his recovery after the catheter is removed, but Cain has no time for him.

It’s Pollard who once again gets through to Cain, urging him to deal with his problems head on.

8. Sam lets Lydia down in Emmerdale spoilers

Lydia is holding a grudge against Sam for missing her dance class. Sam feels inadequate and heads off for a secret word with Ross – what are they up to?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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