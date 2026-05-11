MAFS Australia’s Rachel and Steven make their Final Vows but there is ‘really sad’ news for fans

MAFS Australia couple Rachel and Steven finally make their emotional Final Vows tonight after weeks of ups and downs on the hit dating experiment.

The pair have had one of the slowest burning romances of the series after first tying the knot back in February.

At the start of the experiment, intimacy proved to be a major hurdle, with Steven even refusing to kiss Rachel during the early stages of their relationship.

Steven and Rachel say their Final Vows in tonight’s MAFS Australia (Credit: Channel 4)

Many Married At First Sight Australia viewers doubted the couple would last, yet they still made it all the way to Final Vows.

However, fans wondering whether Rachel and Steven are still together after filming may want to prepare for disappointment.

MAFS Australia: Are Rachel and Steven still together?

Tonight’s episode sees Rachel and Steven become one of only two couples to renew their vows. The remaining couples split in explosive scenes.

Rachel arrives wearing a wedding dress and tells Steven: “It has been a slow burn but it has allowed something rare to develop between us; a deep emotional connection.”

She continues: “I choose you, Steven. No hesitation, no holding back. I want to walk out of this experiment hand-in-hand with you, ready to keep building something messy, something beautiful, something real and entirely ours.”

Steven also makes an emotional declaration to his wife.

He says: “You taught me that my heart wasn’t broken, it was waiting for the right person to see it. And the right person is you, Rachel.

“So today, I’m standing here to tell you that I choose you. I choose your smile, your laugh, your fire. And I promise from this day forward to show up for you, take every risk with you and never stop choosing you.”

But despite their heartfelt vows, the relationship sadly does not last.

Rachel and Steven confirm their split

In a preview clip from tomorrow night’s MAFS Australia Reunion Dinner, Rachel confirms that she and Steven have already gone their separate ways. The reunion was filmed just one month after Final Vows.

Rachel becomes emotional when a producer asks how she is feeling.

She replies through tears: “It’s the reality of it, you know. Like, Steven and I have broken up.”

Rachel and Steven had already split up by the time they filmed the Reunion Dinner Party (Credit: Channel 4)

Rachel later arrives at the Reunion Dinner Party alone and admits she is devastated by how things ended.

She tells cameras: “I feel really, really sad. I’m sad I am coming here and telling all the supporters of our relationship that we didn’t work out.”

Speaking to fellow brides Bec Zacharia and Alissa Fay, Rachel claims Steven had started speaking in terms of “I” rather than “we”, mimicking him by saying: “I could live here, or I could live there.”

Rachel explains that things finally unravelled when Steven visited her in Melbourne and the pair went for a walk together.

“He said, ‘Rach, I just don’t think I can be the man you need me to be’,” Rachel recalls. “We just couldn’t make it work.”

Viewers will have to tune in tomorrow night to hear Steven’s side of the split.

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