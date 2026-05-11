I’m absolutely disgusted’: Worst Ex Ever viewers slam police and ‘sickening’ treatment of ‘Deadpool killer’ Wade Wilson

Worst Ex Ever season 2 has left Netflix viewers “sickened”, with complaints aimed at a detective who interviewed ‘Deadpool Killer’ Wade Wilson.

Wilson – nicknamed the Deadpool Killer because he shares a name with the Marvel character – was sentenced to death for the 2019 murders of Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz.

The opening episode of the new Netflix documentary focuses on his crimes, beginning with Kelly Matthews, who met Wilson on a dating app roughly a year before the murders.

According to Matthews, Wilson sexually assaulted her. Her allegations led to him being interviewed by police, specifically Detective Louis Potter.

Wade Wilson is currently on death row (Credit: Netflix)

Worst Ex Ever viewers furious at detective in Wade Wilson interview

Months before the double murders, Detective Louis Potter of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation into Matthews’ claims against Wilson.

When Matthews told him Wilson “had sex with [her] without [her] consent”, Potter replied: “Explain that to me. Help me understand what you mean.”

A week later, Potter interviewed Wilson directly and told him this was his chance to deny kidnapping, rape, or assault.

Wilson claimed he “caused her no harm”.

“That’s all I need to hear,” Potter responded.

He then added: “She said, ‘He beats me. He does this. He does that,’ and you know I’m like, ‘Well, I just don’t know.’”

“I’m not doubting you. You’re doing great and you’re a smart man, you know? You’re on the right track,” he continued.

Potter also told Wilson that Matthews wanted the investigation resolved quickly “because there’s an ulterior motive”.

“But I ain’t putting the wrong man in jail. I’ll be damned if I do that,” he added.

“I’m not doubting you” (Credit: Netflix)

“He deserves to be fired”

Following the release of Worst Ex Ever, viewers have blasted Potter’s handling of the case online.

“This detective heard of the horrible kidnapping that WW had done and just went into the interview with him all buddy buddy and made it clear he didn’t believe her. Shameful,” one Reddit user wrote.

“I thought at first it was just a ploy too. But I was so sickened that he didn’t even pry or insist on a lie detector. A dreadful detective,” another added.

“I was disgusted. It’s amazing how many predators could have been stopped earlier if only the detective listened to the first woman that was attacked,” a third commented.

“That detective deserves all of the hate mail,” another viewer wrote.

“He deserves to be fired,” someone else added.

“The amount of rage and disgust I felt watching that detective,” another said, while one viewer admitted they had to pause the episode because they were so “livid”.

“I legit had to pause and just audibly started cussing at my TV. How the hell did this dude even become a detective?” another asked.

Where is Detective Louis Potter now?

In September 2022, Matthews filed a complaint against Potter and the sheriff’s department, alleging they failed to properly investigate her accusations.

Following an internal review, officials concluded Potter had “failed to conduct a thorough and detailed investigation”.

He was suspended for two weeks.

As of January 2026, Potter was still employed by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Read now: The best Netflix series you should watch right now

Worst Ex Ever is available to stream on Netflix now.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think?