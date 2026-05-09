‘A hard watch!’ Britain’s Got Talent’s KSI slated after making series of ‘terrible’ gaffes in latest live show

Britain’s Got Talent viewers are convinced KSI could be worrying about his future on the ITV show after a string of awkward moments during the latest live semi-final.

The YouTuber and rapper sparked a huge reaction online, with some fans predicting he “won’t be coming back next year” following his appearance tonight.

Across the two hour broadcast, KSI appeared to choke on water, struggled with his feedback and admitted he did not recognise two famous songs.

Britain’s Got Talent viewers are convinced KSI will be ‘fearing for his job’ (Credit: ITV)

Some viewers also branded him “cruel” after he jokingly teased comic Ted Hill about getting the Golden Buzzer before abruptly saying: “Nah.”

Others felt KSI repeatedly stumbled through his comments during the show. One claimed he had “forgotten how to use words”.

Britain’s Got Talent fans brand KSI ‘terrible’ after gaffes

Eight acts performed during tonight’s third live semi final, including The Lux City Choir and harpist and singer Niamh Noade.

However, KSI admitted he did not recognise either song used in their performances. Niamh performed Electric Dreams by Human League’s Philip Oakey. But KSI confessed the track “didn’t resonate” because he did not know it.

Meanwhile, The Lux City Choir performed The Climb, the hit made famous by Miley Cyrus.

Back in 2009, Simon Cowell secured the rights to the song so Joe McElderry could release it as his X Factor winner’s single. Simon is unlikely to be impressed by KSI not recognising it…

As the show continued, fans noticed more awkward moments from the judge.

KSI didn’t recognise two iconic songs, including The Climb by Miley Cyrus (Credit: ITV)

‘Nervous for KSI?’

Viewers quickly shared their reactions on X.

One said: “KSI looks he knows he’s had a terrible TV performance tonight. It’s such a hard watch. Says the same thing everytime, copies what other judges say. Can see the pain on Simon’s face.”

Another added: “Anyone nervous for KSI this evening? I reckon he’ll wake up with THE FEAR after we all do after a work night and we didn’t say right things in front of the boss.”

A third remarked: “I dunno how I feel about KSI being a judge on BGT. He’s not liked much tonight and didn’t know songs etc!”

A fourth wrote: “KSI faltering a lot this evening giving feedback,” and a fifth penned: “Its like KSI has forgotten how to use words.”

Someone else chimed in: “I have a feeling that KSI won’t be coming back next year because he is not bull[bleeping]. He is too honest on this show, he is not playing the tv game by hyping up everything. Simon will get rid of him.”

The rapper pressed the Golden Buzzer for Liwei Yang after teasing Ted Hill (Credit: ITV)

Golden Buzzer ‘tease’

KSI was given control of the Golden Buzzer during tonight’s show. He waited until the penultimate performance before using it on fire performer Liwei Yang.

Earlier in the evening, he teased the audience by pretending he might press it for comedian Ted Hill. As the crowd chanted, KSI asked: “Do you want me to press the gold?”

After pausing, he then replied: “Nah, maybe if I was Simon.”

Some viewers were not impressed by the moment. One complained: “I actually think KSI teasing Ted with the Golden Buzzer was actually kinda cruel….”

“That was so bad for KSI to say to him ‘shall I press the gold’ and get his hopes up to then turn around and say no. I felt so bad for Ted,” another added.

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism.

One viewer wrote: “KSI is the best judge on this show fair play to him not being pushed to press it.”

Others also praised his honesty during the live shows. One fan said: “KSI is the best judge on this show.”

Another agreed: “KSI is the only judge being honest. I have agreed with every thing he has said in the live semi finals.”

Read more: ‘Not so cute now!’ Britain’s Got Talent fans shocked as ‘raunchy’ adult musical Avenue Q performs in live show

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