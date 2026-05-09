Charlie Brooks’ unconventional living arrangements following split from father of daughter Kiki

Charlie Brooks once opened up about the unconventional living arrangement she has with the father of her daughter, Kiki.

The 45-year-old, who appears on Bridge of Lies today (Saturday, May 9), opened up during a podcast appearance in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Truman (@tonytrumanibiza)

Charlie Brooks on unusual living arrangement with ex-partner

Charlie and her ex-partner, Tony Truman, share a 21-year-old daughter, Kiki.

The former couple split in 2006; however, they remained close – so much so that they continued to live together for six months after ending their relationship.

In a chat with Sunday magazine, Charlie once opened up about the decision to remain living together post-breakup.

“We knew our friendship would continue because that’s how our relationship started. People ask if it’s weird still living together, but we’re just getting on with it for Kiki’s sake,” she said.

Charlie opened up about her ex (Credit: Cover Images)

Charlie and Tony’s close bond despite split

Charlie and Tony didn’t stay living together for long. However, when he did move out, he didn’t move far.

In 2021, Charlie revealed that her ex actually lives in the flat above her and Kiki, and regularly joined them downstairs to spend time together.

In an appearance on Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time, Charlie elaborated some more on her unconventional situation with her ex.

“The dynamic just works,” she said.

“We are going to grow old together, just in a very different way. He is absolutely my family, and nothing will ever change that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Brooks (@charlie_brooks_xx)

Tony and Charlie’s ‘dysfunctional’ relationship

In a post on his Instagram last year, Tony paid tribute to their daughter on her birthday, admitting she’d grown up in a “dysfunctional” family.

“@kikitruman you were born into a very dysfunctional family, and growing up has not been easy for you, but it’s also given you amazing experiences as well that not many kids get to experience,” he said.

“You have always taken it in your stride with manners & dignity & the utmost enjoyment & your goals have never wavered in all the years, and your future destination is fate for you to become a top actress.”

He also shared a string of photos of himself, Kiki, and Charlie over the years, showcasing that despite their split, the former couple retained a very close bond.

“Me & mummy @charlie_brooks_xx are so proud of you in every way and that you’re your own person on your own path. We love you with all our hearts & our family bond is so special.”

Read more: Dancing On Ice star Charlie Brooks on romance rumours with EastEnders co-star, inventing sex toy and ex that lives above her

Catch Charlie on Bridge of Lies tonight (Saturday, May 9) from 5.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.