All the secret signs Tess Daly and Vernon Kay had split before their shock announcement

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay announced the end of their 22-year-long marriage last night (Friday, May 8), shocking the showbiz world.

Here, we look at all the signs that hinted that the couple had split, long before they officially announced it to the world.

Tess and Vernon have split (Credit: Splash News)

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly split

Last night saw Tess and Vernon share the news that they’ve split after 22 years of marriage.

In a joint statement, they said that their split was “amicable” and they remain “great friends”.

“After much consideration, and with a deep sense of care and respect for one another, we have made the decision to separate amicably,” they said.

“This has not been an easy choice, but it comes from a place of mutual understanding and a shared desire for what is best for both of us. We remain great friends and most importantly, fully committed to our roles as loving and supportive parents, which will always be our priority,” they then continued.

“There are no other parties involved in this decision.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vernon (@vernonkay)

All the signs Vernon and Tess had split – living separate lives

Despite the couple only officially announcing their split yesterday, there were signs that they had split before that.

One key sign was the fact they appeared to be spending time with their daughter, Phoebe, seperately.

Phoebe, 21, relocated to New York in January, but has been spending time in the UK this week.

Judging by Vernon and Tess’ Instagrams, the former couple spent time with their daughter separately during her return home.

Vernon and Phoebe enjoyed some drinks at a rooftop bar.

Meanwhile, Phoebe and Tess appeared to enjoy their own quality time together in London. Tess uploaded a snap of herself and her eldest daughter smiling while on a bridge in London.

“Got my Phoebe back for a few days and making the most of every moment,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

Social media silence

Another sign that the couple have been split for a while is the fact that they haven’t posted about each other on Instagram for some time.

The last time Vernon appeared on Tess’ Instagram feed was back in February, when they co-hosted The One Show together.

The star shared a snap of the former couple alongside some of the guests on the show that night.

Meanwhile, the last time Tess appeared on Vernon’s Instagram was in February, during a trip to New York to see Phoebe.

The former couple also went on a family holiday recently to the Caribbean. Though they did post pictures from their trip on their respective Instagrams, they didn’t post any photos of each other.

Tess and Vernon failed to mention each other in recent interviews (Credit: Splash News)

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly split – no mention in recent interviews

Both Tess and Vernon have sat down for interviews recently. However, neither mentioned the other in them.

In an interview with HELLO! magazine, Tess opened up about running her swimwear brand, NAIA Beach, and being awarded an MBE. However, there was no mention of Vernon.

Meanwhile, Vernon recently sat down for a chat with The Times, in which he hinted at a “changing family dynamic”.

Speaking about daughters Amber and Phoebe, he said: “Now that Phoebe is 21 and Amber is nearly 17, our relationship with them is changing.

“We talk about encouraging them to leave the nest and be independent but we don’t really want them to.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

Tess’ desire for ‘gap-year’

Perhaps the biggest hint that the couple’s relationship was on the rocks was the fact that they didn’t appear to be aligned on Tess’ desire to spend a year travelling.

Following her exit from Strictly, it was reported that Tess was keen on doing some solo travelling and was “desperate” to see the world. However, due to Vernon’s work schedule, it was unlikely that he would be able to join her.

Speaking to Closer, a source said: “Tess always put Vernon and the girls first and now she wants to be a bit selfish and make the most of their situation and her new-found freedom.

“She has been working since her teens and never really got to do all the travelling. She feels she’s missed out even though she knows how lucky she is,” they then said.

“Vernon says they couldn’t really do a whole year as he has his Radio 2 show, but he likes the idea of jetting off for weeks at a time, then coming home,” they then added.

ED! has contacted Tess and Vernon’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Tess Daly and Vernon Kay make another major decision hours after marriage split announcement

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