‘Weird!’ EastEnders fans shocked to discover how old Chelsea really is!

Chelsea Fox has left EastEnders fans confused after they worked out she’s about to celebrate a milestone birthday!

Chelsea is a big fave among viewers, thanks to her sassy asides, resilience and gorgeous wardrobe.

But now the fans have uncovered something about Chelsea that has left them baffled.

Her age!

Chelsea, Kim and Denise at Vicki’s hen party (Credit: BBC)

Chelsea is about to celebrate her birthday!

Chelsea is almost 40. She hits the milestone later this month – just a few days before Vicki Fowler also turns 40.

But the fans are stunned by Chelsea’s age, pointing out she seems much younger than her peers.

“I honestly keep forgetting Chelsea is older than Stacey because of how she’s written,” said one confused viewer.

“She’s constantly grouped and treated like she’s the same age as Gina and Penny (not that there’s anything wrong with that) but I just don’t get why.”

Both Gina and Penny are in their 20s, while Chelsea is more than a decade older. Not only is she more or less the same age as Vicki Fowler, but she’s actually a couple of years older than Zack Hudson and Stacey Slater.

Something the fans think is very odd!

“At this point, seeing her with people her own age feels weird because I’m convinced she’s younger than she actually is,” said another perplexed viewer. While another added in confusion: “The fact she’s older than Vicki Fowler by 7 days…”

Chelsea was pleased to see old friend Clare (Credit: BBC)

Chelsea needs new friends!

Some viewers pointed out that other than Vicki and Zack, Chelsea has no one of her own age to befriend.

“I just don’t think there’s many characters for her to hang with,” said one fan. “They started some scenes with Vicki not that long ago and now they’ve not even spoken.”

Chelsea, along with mum Denise and Auntie Kim, did help organise Vicki’s hen night recently. But since then, she’s not been spending much time with the bride-to-be.

In fact, we’ve really not seen much of Chelsea for ages. She had some words of wisdom for new dad George, she’s been around during the Anthony story, and she was pleased to see Clare Bates, but other than those brief appearances, she’s not had a proper storyline for a while.

Even her donation of clothes to baby Ivy was handed to Nicola from Harry.

Chelsea will have to cope with Denise’s diagnosis (Credit: BBC)

Big stories are on their way

But we think there are big things coming for Chelsea.

Obviously her mum Denise is about to be diagnosed with blood cancer – which will be a huge shock for the entire Fox/Branning/Trueman family.

And we know Chelsea’s sister Libby is returning to Albert Square, because we saw her in the flashforward episode, giving us a glimpse of what would happen in Walford on New Year’s Day, 2027.

Plus, in that episode, Chelsea was teased as one of Max’s potential brides.

We’re excited to see what Ms Fox gets up to next – and hopefully a raucous 40th birthday celebration will be just the start!

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