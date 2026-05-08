Coronation Street ITVX early episode sees ‘softened’ Danielle make ‘huge confession’ as she returns over Theo drama

Coronation Street’s latest ITVX episode on Friday (May 8) saw Danielle Silverton make a shock confession to Todd Grimshaw as the fallout from Theo’s death continued.

After spotting Todd in the Rovers, Danielle pulled him aside for a private chat as the pair reflected on their complicated relationships with the late Corrie villain.

But things soon took a more emotional turn when Danielle admitted the truth about what life with Theo was really like behind closed doors.

Danielle had a change of heart (Credit: ITV)

Danielle’s troubled history with Theo in Coronation Street

Danielle, Theo, Miles and Millie Silverton once looked like the’perfect’ family unit before everything fell apart when Danielle discovered Theo had been cheating on her with Todd.

After learning Theo had hidden his sexuality for years, Danielle directed much of her anger at Todd and accused him of tearing her family apart.

She later moved on with Noah. But, tensions escalated when Danielle blamed Theo for attacking her new partner and causing his death. The situation became so explosive that Miles and Millie eventually cut contact with their dad altogether.

In the weeks leading up to Theo’s death, Sarah arranged to meet Danielle at the bistro. She was becoming worried about Todd’s safety. Hoping to find out whether Theo had ever hurt Danielle during their marriage, Sarah tried to get some answers.

At the time, Danielle insisted Theo had never been abusive towards her. However, the conversation was abruptly interrupted when Theo and Todd arrived and shut the meeting down before Danielle could say much more.

Danielle told Todd she was here for him (Credit: ITV)

Danielle admits she was scared of Theo in ITVX episode

In today’s early ITVX release of Coronation Street, Danielle finally softened and opened up properly about her marriage to Theo in a raw confession.

After meeting Todd in the Rovers, the pair headed back to George’s place where Danielle spoke honestly about the past.

She admitted Theo had once been a good dad and said there had been happy moments in their marriage. But Danielle also confessed that Theo controlled much of their family life, even if he never physically abused her.

Danielle then revealed she had secretly been frightened of him and had felt too intimidated to ever speak out about it.

In an emotional moment, she apologised to Todd for everything Theo had put him through and promised she would support him if he ever needed anything. Danielle pointed out that the two of them were the only people who truly understood what Theo was capable of.

But after everything that’s happened, viewers may still be wondering whether Danielle’s change of heart is genuine. Has she finally realised Todd was caught up in Theo’s behaviour too? Or, could there still be another reason she wants Todd on side?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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