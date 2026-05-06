Coronation Street has officially named six suspects in the gripping Theo Silverton murder mystery – but viewers already think the police are barking up the wrong tree. As the investigation ramps up in Weatherfield, there’s growing chatter that the true culprit hasn’t even made it onto the suspect list yet.

Over the coming weeks, the police will continue to question and investigate the six key names linked to Theo’s death. However, plenty of fans are convinced this is all part of a clever misdirect, with the real killer still flying under the radar.

George was the first to be questioned (Credit: ITV)

Six official Theo murder suspects in Coronation Street

This week, the ITV soap confirmed the six main suspects in the case – Christina, Summer, Gary, Todd, Danielle and George.

In Tuesday night’s episode (May 5), George Shuttleworth found himself firmly in the spotlight as the prime suspect. Dramatic scenes saw him arrested on the cobbles, raising plenty of questions.

George was then forced to explain the blood on his sweater sleeve, revealing it came from a scuffle with Theo at the flat shortly before Theo disappeared.

But things didn’t look great for George. With no solid alibi and an admission that he went for a walk alone on the night of the murder, suspicion quickly intensified around him.

That said, with the investigation still in its early stages, there’s clearly much more to come.

Miles cut ties with his dad (Credit: ITV)

Fans ‘work out’ surprise seventh suspect

While the show has pointed the finger at six characters so far, some fans are convinced they’ve spotted a major twist already – and it involves a seventh suspect.

Miles Silverton made a brief but noticeable appearance just days before Theo’s death, and it’s fair to say his return didn’t go smoothly. He seemed far from pleased to see his dad.

Theo had tried to rebuild bridges with his son, but Carl Webster stepped in and suggested Theo had ulterior motives, implying he was just another one of Theo’s lovers. The misunderstanding led to Miles storming off, cutting ties once again.

Now, viewers are wondering if that brief appearance was more significant than it first seemed. Could Miles have returned for a darker reason – and could he be responsible for Theo’s death?

Taking to X, one fan wrote: “If it’s any of these six, it’s got to be Danielle – likely protecting Miles. Why would they send any of the others down over a character no one even liked from the start?”

Another added: “Lots of chatter on TikTok – theories that Theo’s son Miles might be the killer? Your thoughts? Could we be in for a huge twist?”

A third viewer replied: “That would be a massive twist, maybe Danielle is covering for him?”

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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