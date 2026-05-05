WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s EastEnders episode, now available on BBC iPlayer but yet to air on BBC One, and it features a cheeky tribute to the legendary soap, Neighbours.

EastEnders viewers were quick to pick up on an unexpected and rather rare moment in today’s episode, as Ian Beale made a surprising reference to another soap and had fans talking.

Crossovers are few and far between in the world of soaps, which is why this blink-and-you-miss-it nod stood out.

In a scene that’s already got people buzzing, Ian ends up quoting lyrics from the Neighbours theme tune, and it’s safe to say it didn’t go unnoticed.

Ian and Elaine go head-to-head at the council elections (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Ian quotes the Neighbours theme tune

The hilarious scene comes when Ian and Elaine are at a community campaign event for the local council elections.

Despite having prepared his speech for the occasion, which he has printed out and even laminated, Oscar is adamant that it needs to be funnier.

So while Ian isn’t looking, Oscar swaps his speech for one that he has edited and then laminated again. However, it is only when Ian gets on stage to convince people to vote for him that he realises Oscar has tampered with his speech.

Flustered and now unprepared, Ian panics and starts quoting lines from the Neighbours theme tune. He tells everyone that they are all Neighbours, and that with a little understanding, they can find the perfect blend!

As Ian quotes the iconic Australian soap, his friends and family all get the giggles, recognising what he is doing.

Soon, poor Ian is a laughing stock, and Elaine has to step in and try to save the moment.

Ian is grateful, and the rest of the event goes well. However, Ian is furious with Oscar for ruining his big moment.

Later, at Jimmy’s first birthday party, Ian lays into Oscar, who is still adamant that he made the speech better.

Ian gets flustered and starts quoting the Neighbours theme tune! (Credit: BBC)

Ian resorts to dirty tactics

After reading comments online about him, Ian is deflated. However, Bea has a plan up her sleeve to save the day and get him more votes.

She has prepared a smear campaign against Elaine, painting her in a very bad light. She is desperate to put it online to sway people from voting for Elaine and towards voting for Ian.

At first, Ian isn’t interested in dirty tactics, especially as he and Elaine have called something of a truce in recent weeks. However, after today’s dramas, he knows he needs to do something drastic if he wants to win.

Ian eventually tells Bea to post the video. But tomorrow, all hell breaks loose when the video goes viral.

Jasmine and Oscar thought their prank was hilarious (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans loved the nod to Neighbours

Despite the drama surrounding Ian’s campaign, viewers were far more focused on that unforgettable Neighbours moment.

Taking to social media, fans couldn’t get enough of the unexpected tribute.

One wrote: “Oh my god, what a tribute to Neighbours! Ha! That was brilliant,” while another said: “Um, did Ian just recite part of the old Neighbours theme tune? Amazing!”

Others pointed out that it wasn’t just Ian’s speech that made the scene, but the reactions around him.

One viewer commented: “The best thing about that debate scene was Lauren’s reaction to Ian reciting the Neighbours theme lyrics. Jac Jossa really does have perfect comic timing!”

It might not have helped Ian win votes, but it’s certainly won over the audience.